The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

In Photos: Scots celebrate Valentine’s Day

Isabella Rice, Staff WriterFebruary 17, 2024
A+Carlmont+student+searches+for+her+heart+in+C-Hall.+Hearts+dangle+from+the+ceiling+as+students+shuffle+around+the+hall%2C+looking+for+their+designated+heart+with+a+message.+Anticipation+builds+as+students+flip+through+paper+hearts%2C+hoping+to+see+their+name+written+on+one.
Isabella Rice
A Carlmont student searches for her heart in C-Hall. Hearts dangle from the ceiling as students shuffle around the hall, looking for their designated heart with a message. Anticipation builds as students flip through paper hearts, hoping to see their name written on one.
IMG_1887
Gallery9 Photos
Isabella Rice
A Carlmont student searches for her heart in C-Hall. Hearts dangle from the ceiling as students shuffle around the hall, looking for their designated heart with a message. Anticipation builds as students flip through paper hearts, hoping to see their name written on one.

The Scots celebrated the season of love with Valentine’s Day activities. Throughout the school, the Scots got the chance to participate in Valentine’s Day fun. Hanging hearts lined C-hall with messages for each student. Throughout the day, students were able to search for and claim their heart. During lunch, the quad held various interactive activities such as cookie decorating, sweetheart guessing, slime making, and prize-winning games. In addition, there were stations for photos and accessories to vamp up people’s Valentine’s Day spirit.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Isabella Rice, Staff Writer
Isabella Rice (class of 2025) is a Junior at Carlmont High School and a second-year writer for Scot Scoop. Within the journalism program, she focuses on athletics and is often found taking photos at sports games or writing match reports. Outside of school, she can be found playing soccer for her club team or for Carlmont's Varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *