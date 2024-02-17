In Photos: Scots celebrate Valentine’s Day

Isabella Rice A Carlmont student searches for her heart in C-Hall. Hearts dangle from the ceiling as students shuffle around the hall, looking for their designated heart with a message. Anticipation builds as students flip through paper hearts, hoping to see their name written on one.

Gallery • 9 Photos Isabella Rice A Carlmont student searches for her heart in C-Hall. Hearts dangle from the ceiling as students shuffle around the hall, looking for their designated heart with a message. Anticipation builds as students flip through paper hearts, hoping to see their name written on one.

The Scots celebrated the season of love with Valentine’s Day activities. Throughout the school, the Scots got the chance to participate in Valentine’s Day fun. Hanging hearts lined C-hall with messages for each student. Throughout the day, students were able to search for and claim their heart. During lunch, the quad held various interactive activities such as cookie decorating, sweetheart guessing, slime making, and prize-winning games. In addition, there were stations for photos and accessories to vamp up people’s Valentine’s Day spirit.