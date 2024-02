Gallery • 7 Photos Annabel Chia Jasmine White and Leah Wong, student volunteers at the event, partake in the Lunar New Year activities.

Carlmont High School’s Chinese language program hosted a Lunar New Year celebration for students who are taking Mandarin on Feb. 15. There were various activities students could partake in to learn more about the holiday which is widely celebrated across Asia. These activities include calligraphy, bookbinding, paper cutting, Mahjong, and more. The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) funded the celebration, and many parent volunteers and past students came to make the event happen.