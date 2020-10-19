The struggles Carlmont students are having with online learning

Covid-19 has killed more than two hundred thousand people in the United States alone, so many schools, including Carlmont High School, have resorted to zoom and online learning to ensure students’ safety.

Studies show the more interactions people have, and the more they are gathered in highly populated areas, the more prone people are to catching the virus. It can linger in some people’s body for days to a full two weeks until visible symptoms occur. Due to these conditions and cases in the state of California and our district, the district members determined that Carlmont would be entirely online until further notice in order not to put the students’ and administrations’ health at risk.

Online learning has been an enormous change in the learning capacity of Carlmont students. Like most things, online Zoom classes have both benefits and disadvantages for student learning. Many students have expressed a common online learning pattern of issues, including zoom technical issues, unsteady wifi connections, trouble with group work, and different classes’ organization.

“I like campus learning better,” Katrin Lelyushkina, a sophomore student at Carlmont, said. “I like being able to see people, and taking the social aspect out of learning makes it a lot more boring and hard to focus.”

While the trouble is technical for some, other students find themselves missing the social aspect of in-class learning. One student brought up their problems with the Zoom breakout room feature. Teachers have used this feature in place of real-life group work and collaborating with other students.

According to Lelyushkina, the expectations of the purpose of the breakout room isn’t always met. Lelyushkina has said that usually when she goes into breakout rooms, she is the only one talking. No other students in the room were taking the initiative or actively participating.

“Making new friends is hard, and I don’t have any amazing new friends this year because you don’t really talk to people outside of the breakout rooms,” said Celine Trinh, a sophomore student at Carlmont.

Overall, most students expressed that they learn better when they are in the classroom than over zoom calls.

“I feel like it’s [being present in the classroom] more interactive that way. When you’re on zoom, I feel like I’m teaching myself the material half the time,” Trinh said.

While school was still in-person, many students found themselves comprehending the material better, as classes such as science had more interactive experiments than are available now. Outside of regular classes, clubs such as the robotics club were able to meet up and work on their required projects, which they are no longer able to do.

A vaccine for Covid-19 is still processing, as many students, teachers, and parents are eager for scientists to develop the vaccine so that education can return to normal.

Students such as Trinh believe that online learning is the best for the community and to protect everyone.

“If there weren’t [COVID-19], I’d go back, of course. As of now, I wouldn’t go back to school even if given a chance,” Trinh said.