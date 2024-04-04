The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Students’ AP study countdown begins

Emma Fry, Staff WriterApril 4, 2024
Emma Fry
A student studies at home on a whiteboard. Many AP students find studying at home to be helpful, while others prefer to study in class.

As the spring season commences, Carlmont students across all grade levels are gearing up for the fast-approaching Advanced Placement (AP) exams. 

As the calendar inches closer to the upcoming May testing season, Carlmont students dive into preparation mode. From meticulous study schedules to seeking teacher guidance, the journey toward success has commenced.

AP tests are standardized exams designed to measure how well students demonstrate an understanding of the material of a specific AP course. These courses comprise a rigorous, fast-paced curriculum that ultimately leads to a compact exam administered by the college board at the end of the semester. 

Although the curriculum challenges students, Marina Mendes, a sophomore in AP World History, has noticed that her teacher has specifically designed the course to improve student preparedness in time for the test.  

“The whole year, we’re preparing for our AP tests so that we feel ready in May,” Mendez said.

AP tests cover a broad spectrum of subjects, from Calculus and Biology to World History and English Literature. Each exam demands a unique set of skills and knowledge. Teachers know the challenging aspects of AP exams, so they base their curriculum on the exam rubric and content guidelines. 

“My teacher also teaches AP US History, so I’ve seen on the board that they sometimes prepare for their AP exams in class,” said Leah Clements, a sophomore at Carlmont High School

Letting students have class time to study for their tests is vital for success, mainly because they can ask their classmates and teachers for help. Teachers play a vital role in guiding students through the rigorous AP curriculum. Many teachers implement thorough study plans and provide resources to prepare students. However, students have many different study strategies to help them succeed independently.

“I know a lot of people in my AP Spanish class that are getting extra help from tutors and going to the library to study with a group,” said Jovanny Alegria, a sophomore at Carlmont High School. 

The class structure varies across different AP courses, reflecting the unique demands of each subject. While STEM subjects often emphasize problem-solving and application of concepts through hands-on activities and labs, humanities courses typically focus on critical analysis and interpretation of texts.

As the countdown to AP testing season continues, students and teachers remain committed to pursuing academic excellence. Whether through early preparation, strategic study techniques, or supportive classroom environments, the path to AP success demonstrates students’ devotion and determination as they navigate the challenges of AP exam preparation. 

“This is my first year taking an AP class, so I’m a little scared for the test, but I think preparing early is the best way to study,” Mendez said.
