Student Profile: Lorenzo Bianchi juggles his academics and athletics

Jeff Lim Bianchi sets up to kick the ball at one of his matches. Bianchi plans out when to complete his homework in order to make sure he gets all of his academics done before his sports. “I usually try to finish all of my homework before my games on the weekend so I have nothing to be stressed about while playing,” Bianchi said.

While many students may find it challenging to balance their academics and extracurricular activities, Lorenzo Bianchi, a sophomore here at Carlmont, manages to exceed in academics while competing in the highest level of youth soccer in the United States.

Soccer has been at the center of Bianchi’s focus all his life, and his skills and success in the sport attest to the amount of time and training he has put in.

Currently, he plays for San Francisco Glens Soccer Club in the MLS Next division, the highest level of youth soccer in the United States. Not only is he a key member of the team, but he also inspires and leads the rest of his teammates as one of the captains.

Since Bianchi plays such a high level of soccer, it inevitably interferes with his ability to attend classes and complete school work.

Tournaments taking place during the week often force him to make up all the information and assignments taught in class.

“Long drives to games and practices usually take a while, and it makes it hard for me to do some of my homework,” Bianchi said

Simply finding time to complete school work while ensuring he can attend all his practices and games can be extremely difficult.

Bianchi estimates that he spends around 11 hours a week playing soccer, 10 to 15 hours driving to games and practices, and an additional six hours completing school assignments.

However, despite the challenges that playing at such a high-level poses, Bianchi still maintains above-par grades while continuing to excel in soccer.

Bianchi found that if he plans out his day beforehand and lays out the times he will be at school, playing soccer, and doing homework, he can balance his academics and sports.

“Lorenzo never really complains about too much homework or anything like that; he’s usually on top of all of it,” said Alex Kim, a Carlmont sophomore and close friend of Bianchi.

Bianchi also intentionally enrolled in Carlmont’s Biotechnology Institute (BTI) program because it gives him more out-of-school time to focus on soccer.

BTI is a more project-oriented program and often gives students lots of time to work on their assignments with group members and creates less homework. The reduced homework load allows Bianchi to focus more on his practices and games outside school.

“I like the hands-on approach of the BTI program, which allows for project-based learning,” said Heidi Bianchi, Lorenzo’s mother.

Finding the balance between academics and athletics can be difficult for many students. Still, with the correct planning and time management, student-athletes like Lorenzo Bianchi make it possible to exceed in both areas.

“It takes a lot of effort for me to make sure I complete all of my school work on time while also going to every soccer practice and game, but usually I find a way to manage,” Lorenzo Bianchi said.