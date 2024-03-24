Students take charge in the One-Act Festival

Jessica Li Advanced drama students rehearse scenes in the One-Act Festival. “The One-Act Festival is the only show that we do where we’re telling a collection of different stories rather than just one,” said Elizabeth Berg, the drama teacher at Carlmont.

Carlmont Advanced Drama students spotlight their acting, directing, and technical skills in the One-Act Festival.

Their performances were showcased at the event on March 21 and 22 in front of family and friends in the Studio Theater.

“The One-Act Festival brings everybody together. It’s a great activity for the students to participate in and also really fun for students to come and watch,” said Colin Crockwell, a sophomore actor in the festival.

The Carlmont One-Act Festival is an annual tradition dating back over a decade, where advanced drama students direct, act, and participate in tech crew to showcase a series of seven short plays or “one-acts.”

During the rehearsal process, Elizabeth Berg, the Carlmont drama teacher and director of the annual fall plays and winter musicals, takes a step back from directing and allows students to take charge.

“Each director has their vision, and all the plays end up looking very different; it’s a great opportunity for creativity,” said Milena Hanson, a junior and a director in the show.

The One-Act Festival also allows students to influence design choices and express their creativity.

“Our tech students get the opportunity to take ownership of designing props and costumes,” Berg said.

Additionally, students participating in the production learn crucial skills in the advanced drama program.

“Theater teaches you important soft skills like public speaking, confidence, meeting others, and collaboration,” Hanson said.

The festival is the perfect opportunity for students to showcase what they have learned through the Advanced Drama classes.

“It serves as a great test of what they know because ultimately, as a student, if you’re able to lead a rehearsal, that shows that you mastered the skills we’re learning in class,” Berg said.

Unlike other school productions, the One-Act Festival cast and crew are limited to people in the Advanced Drama class.

“One of the reasons I love it is because it’s a great way for people to do a show without needing such a big time commitment. A lot of our rehearsal time happens in class,” Hanson said.

However, participating in the One-Act Festival can be challenging, especially for students with little experience.

“The directors are learning by doing, so that always comes with its challenges,” Berg said.

Despite these obstacles, the festival allows students to experiment with different roles in the production world, encouraging them to learn new skills and showcase their talents.

“I love how student-led it is and how every student in the advanced drama class is involved and has ownership of it. And I think it’s a great testament to what drama students are capable of,” Berg said.