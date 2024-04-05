Blood drive circulates student support for community

Audrey Navasca Senior Kiana Hinkson gets her blood drawn. The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage, making the blood drive even more critical to saving lives and helping the community.

Students have the opportunity to save lives and help the community by donating blood.

The Associated Student Body (ASB) holds a blood drive every semester. On April 4, students and teachers gathered at the Student Union to donate their blood. They were met with a hospitable and comforting environment upon entering.

“We just want to help people who need blood, like those with blood cancer or blood diseases, so that we can save their lives,” said Vania Pala, a sophomore in the Community Service Commission.

The Community Service Commission works with a non-profit organization, Vitalant, to host the drive. Since the announcement of a national blood shortage by the American Red Cross, donating blood is more important than ever.

According to the American Red Cross, the number of donations they’ve received is the lowest it’s been in the last 20 years. The American Red Cross is one of the primary sources of the U.S. blood supply. With 16 million blood component transfusions occurring in the U.S. annually, every donor helps save a life.

“I think students should give blood because it’s a chance to help or save someone’s life without much effort,” said Zander Navarrete, a sophomore.

Upon entering, those donating checked in with ASB officers for their forms and paperwork. Then, they were given a number to wait for members of the Vitalant staff to call them to the stations set up.

After the donation process, donors were encouraged to grab snacks and drinks.

The drive is completely student-run. Given the accessibility of having a blood drive at school during school hours, students were more willing to volunteer.

During the drive, many students who did not initially plan on donating blood came inside the student union to see what was happening and ended up donating on the spot.

“It’s tough for people to step out and take the initiative, like finding somewhere else to donate blood. But when it’s at Carlmont, it’s a lot easier for students to go forward and step out of their comfort zone,” Isabelle Kraemer, the lead facilitator of the Community Service Commission, said.

The Community Service Commission has worked hard to pull the drive off, and their efforts shined brightly in the event’s success.

“The environment and everyone there is so supportive. People are holding hands, there are stuffed animals, and movies are playing in the background. It’s amazing to see it work out and see people able to give blood,” Pala said.