UC Berkeley rallies to defend higher education and DEI initiatives

Julia Cline University of California, Berkeley students and faculty rally at Sproul Plaza, holding signs that say “stop the war on universities” and “hands off our students” to protest federal threats against diversity programs.

Students, faculty, and union members gathered at the University of California, Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza to protest federal threats to higher education funding under the Trump administration.

The rally, organized by the Berkeley Faculty for the Freedom to Learn, aimed to defend academic freedom and resist potential cuts to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The demonstration on April 17 was part of a nationwide day of action across college campuses. Protesters raised concerns about a budget gap within the University of California system, as well as broader threats to academic values. After UC Berkeley officials refused to eliminate DEI initiatives in compliance with the Trump administration’s demands, they faced warnings that the university could lose federal funding.

The Trump administration introduced several policies targeting higher education, including revoking international student visas, cutting research funding, and restricting transgender athletes.

“This is an issue that goes beyond issues of just academic freedom, it goes to the core meaning of freedom in this country. I ask you to help international students understand that we have their backs,” said Robert Reich, former U.S. labor secretary and professor of public policy at UC Berkeley, during a speech at the rally.

Shortly after the protest, on April 25, the Trump administration announced that it would restore the legal status of hundreds of foreign students, but only temporarily, as officials could develop a policy framework that might end the status in the future.

Meanwhile, university reports show that institutions such as Columbia and Harvard have already faced funding cuts of $400 million and $2 billion for refusing to ban masks at protests, dismantling DEI programs, and revising admissions policies.

The rally at Sproul Plaza centered not only on preserving higher education but also on protecting the rights of international students and envisioning UC Berkeley’s role in upholding academic freedom during a politically charged time.

Voices from the community

Reflecting on the protests, UC Berkeley graduate Jee Yi said the government’s actions raised troubling questions about the future of universities.

“I actually wasn’t aware of the rally at UC Berkeley in March, but I have seen the news about a lot of colleges speaking out against the Trump administration’s moves to cut funding for education, especially when it comes to DEI programs. It’s been really concerning to see how much pressure schools are under right now,” Yi said.

Yi also expressed concern over the government’s tactics, emphasizing the potential dangers of politically motivated funding decisions.

“Honestly, I think it feels like an overreach, almost like using funding as a way to punish schools that don’t align politically. Cutting general education funding just because a school supports DEI values seems unfair and not really in the spirit of supporting higher education. Universities should be able to make decisions that protect their communities’ rights to learn, teach, and work in a place that respects everyone. That’s what real education should be about,” Yi said.

While Yi noticed the need for balance in how DEI initiatives are implemented, she emphasized that the core mission must be preserved.

“I do think defending DEI initiatives is important. At the same time, I believe there needs to be a balance. I understand and even agree with some of the actions that pulled back funding for programs that moved from protection into promotion, especially around gender-affirming care. But DEI isn’t just about one community. As an Asian woman, I know firsthand how long and hard we’ve fought to create opportunities for minorities. We can’t just undo that progress,” Yi said.

Yi also said that she believes UC Berkeley’s choice to stand firm despite serious risks is courageous.

“I think it was really an act of courage and a strong message to the rest of the country. Standing by their values, even when there’s a real financial risk, says a lot about UC Berkeley’s leadership,” Yi said. “At the same time, I think losing federal funding means they’ll also have to reassess and reshape their programs—it’s an opportunity to clean up, prioritize investments, and find new, creative ways to stay funded. It’s not going to be easy, but it shows a real commitment to doing the right thing.”

When asked if she would have participated in the protest, Yi said she would.

“I would have. Even something as simple as signing my name matters—it’s about standing with the community and letting my voice be part of it,” Yi said.

An educator’s perspective

Professionals working closely with students also voiced their concerns. Franchesca Yamamoto, a full-time tutor who has built her career in education and works with students from diverse backgrounds, offered her views on how dismantling DEI programs could affect learning environments.

“I think eliminating DEI programs at universities would reduce exposure to different perspectives, which is critical to learning effective problem-solving,” Yamamoto said. “It would also limit the opportunities students have to develop soft skills by working with different types of people.”

She also warned that marginalized and first-generation students would likely feel the impact most heavily.

“First-generation students might not feel included or welcomed in higher education, or they might feel invisible,” Yamamoto said. “Federal funding provides the resources needed to support these students, especially at public universities.”

Yamamoto further explained the importance of federal support for these initiatives.

“Federal funding provides resources for universities to operate these programs and to support marginalized students or first-generation students,” Yamamoto said. “This is probably especially true for public universities. For private universities, a reduction in federal funding may not impact the ability of a private university to offer diversity programs as much, but it would still create challenges.”

A legacy of advocacy: Karen Ramroth

Karen Ramroth, who is a former Carlmont history teacher and is known for her commitment to civil rights and social justice, has empowered students to vote, volunteer at the polls, and engage in conversations about politics, sexism, and racism.

“In my opinion, DEI is important on college campuses, and pretty much anywhere else in life, because it is just a set of tools to ensure that students are being treated fairly, their lives and experiences are being honored, and the college is reflecting on and considering the role of systemic inequality and addressing it,” Ramroth said. “Over the last several years, the meaning of the term has been lost and distorted to the point that people think it means unequal treatment, or giving out undeserved advantages, when it is actually quite the opposite.”

Ramroth also offered words of encouragement for students pushing for DEI initiatives on their campuses.

“For any students attempting to push for DEI programs and strategies to be used on their campuses, I would just let them know that they are doing the right thing,” Ramroth said. “When people accuse you of being divisive or undeserving, just know that you are standing on the shoulders of some of the greatest Americans who fought for equal treatment and demanded that the systems that govern all of us work in an inclusive and equitable way. Until DEI became a buzzword, I don’t think there were many people arguing against striving for the beauty and complexity that diversity and inclusion bring. By pushing for programs that value DEI, you are pushing for a better institution and a better world,” Ramroth said.

Ramroth also added that DEI programs are often misunderstood, and many simply aim to foster community and offer support systems for students.

“Many college DEI programs aren’t seeking to remedy any past injustice, although I believe that’s important, but simply to provide spaces for students to celebrate their culture, be in community with people, or get the help they need to navigate those bridges to adulthood,” Ramroth said. “So when you advocate for getting rid of DEI, you may be advocating to get rid of cultural clubs, history-sharing spaces, or important social resources. As you form your opinion on whether or not you want to advocate against DEI programs, just make sure you know what those programs actually entail.”

A call to action: Andrew Ramroth

Andrew Ramroth, an Advanced Placement Calculus BC teacher and member of the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program at Carlmont High School, also shared his concerns. As a UC Berkeley alumnus, he pointed to the importance of federal support in maintaining inclusive learning environments.

“Colleges should strive for diversity, equity, and inclusion. If everyone looks and thinks like you, you’re really limited in what you can learn,” Andrew Ramroth said. “Federal funding often supports vital research that benefits society. Taking that away just because of politics doesn’t make sense.”

Andrew Ramroth also explained that defending DEI initiatives remains crucial in today’s environment.

“I think part of defending DEI is also rejecting those who are against it,” Andrew Ramroth said. “Unfortunately, we’re still in a place where we have a lot of work to do to promote DEI initiatives for a better tomorrow.”

Reflecting on UC Berkeley’s decision to stand by its values, Andrew Ramroth said it sets an important example.

“I’m really proud of those institutions that have decided to do it. When institutions can defend their principles under pressure, I appreciate that,” Andrew Ramroth said.

Although he regretted not always being politically active during college, Andrew Ramroth emphasized how important it is for individuals to speak out when it matters.

“I would like to think that I would have participated,” Andrew Ramroth said. “Even if I didn’t always prioritize activism before, today I realize that standing up—even in small ways—matters. It’s how change begins.”