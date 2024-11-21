A step into history: Students honor Ruby Bridges by walking to school

May Lin Students from Arroyo School walk and roll to school in honor of Ruby Bridges’ contributions to racial equality, wearing purple to represent the Ruby Bridges Foundation. Bridges is one of the most well-known activists of the Civil Rights Movement and was also one of the first advocates for women’s rights.

Students across the nation walk in honor of Ruby Bridges’ legacy while making strides toward a more inclusive education system.

Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day (RBWTSD), which takes place on Nov. 14 of each year, is a nationwide celebration of the historic strides that Ruby Bridges made in the Civil Rights Movement.

Nov. 14 is also the day when 6-year-old Ruby Bridges became the first black student to attend an all-white school in the South after the United States banned segregation in the Brown v. Board of Education case.

“I hope that we can take some of her lessons about being brave and courageous and still try to get an education amid the challenges that young people are facing these days,” said Kori Johnson, the program and engagement manager for Safe Routes Partnership, which coordinates RBWTSD.

“ I hope that we can take some of her lessons about being brave and courageous and still try to get an education amid the challenges that young people are facing these days. — Kori Johnson

Bridges’ act was not met without racism and backlash from the public: white parents took their children out of school and frequently threw objects at her, according to the National Women’s History Museum.

Despite this, she continued to make history as she walked into the doors of William Frantz Elementary School every day, her perseverance inspiring a generation of young activists today.

“Students are inspired to think about the things they want to change in their school, whether that’s anti-bullying, or picking up trash to make their school a more beautiful place, or being kinder to other students,” Johnson said.

In 2017, the fifth graders in Deborah Carlion’s class at Martin Elementary School asked an important question: why isn’t there a day named after Ruby Bridges?

“Her story teaches us to stand up for ourselves and not hide what we want to say,” said Lorenzo Buecker, a fourth grader from Arroyo School.

Hence, the fifth-grade class collected over 1000 signatures to host a Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day throughout the South San Francisco Unified School District (SSFUSD).

The movement spread far quicker than expected: Not only was RBWTSD made official by the school district, but it was also adopted by the city of South San Francisco and the San Mateo County Office of Education (SMCOE).

In 2021, with the help of the SMCOE, California State Senator Josh Becker signed a resolution for the statewide observation of RBWTSD.

“It’s a great way for kids to learn about Ruby Bridges and what she did for our country and education system,” said Mindy Shelton, the principal of Arroyo School. “It empowers kids to be trailblazers and not be afraid to stand up.”

Arroyo is one of the 1650 schools that participate in RBWTSD each year, according to SSFUSD. In 2023, over 650,000 participants across 42 states were involved in the celebration.

“We have small towns in Mississippi doing [the walk], all the way to some of the biggest cities in the country,” Johnson said.

Schools can sign up for RBWTSD on the American Automobile Association (AAA) website or the Ruby Bridges Foundation website. Safe Routes Partnership gives out mini-grants to help with purchasing food, T-shirts, and banners.

Safe Routes Partnerships plans to continue extending RBWTSD to greater demographics, especially older students beyond the Bay Area.

“It’s something that all ages can benefit from,” Johnson said. “We definitely want to get more high schools involved next year, maybe as something that comes from the students, as opposed to something that elementary schools normally do.”

Bridges reminds students at Carlmont High School what young people can do to make a difference in the world.

“I can’t believe Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day was started by fifth-grade students,” said Jasper Patel, a sophomore at Carlmont. “It makes me want to use my voice to stand up against the racism at my school.”