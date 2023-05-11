AP exams test students’ preparation

Students often spend sleepless nights studying for AP exams, desperate to do well and pass, hopefully making all their efforts worth it.

Despite the hours spent preparing for AP exams, students continue to take AP courses to challenge themselves. According to College Board, 34.9% of public high school graduates have taken at least one AP class, and 22.5% scored a three or higher on their AP exam.

Students who pass the exam with a three or higher can receive additional college credit.

“To study for the AP exam, I lose a lot of sleep, but that’s just how it works,” said Micah Cheng, a junior taking multiple AP classes.

AP exams not only take a toll on students’ physical health but mental health as well. The exams can cause a lot of stress and pressure for both students and teachers. Molly McNinch, an AP calculus teacher, experienced the effect AP exams can have on one’s mind.

“I know it’s nerve-racking for students. I know it’s really scary, so I get nervous because I feel like I hold a lot of responsibility as their teacher as well,” McNinch said. “Did I prepare them enough? Did I do enough?”

Once the day to take their exam arrives, there is no turning back. Students finally process that they’re taking the exam and they’ve come to accept that fact. Sophomore Bradley Tsou has already taken his exam.

“During the test, I felt a bit stressed, but I also felt like I could control it,” Tsou said. “It’s only as bad as you make it.”

Taking an AP exam can take up to 2-3 hours. That’s 2-3 hours of constant thinking, writing, and hard work, which students must consider when choosing AP courses to take.

“They take too long sometimes. I think it should be more efficient and more organized,” Cheng said.

Considering all the effort and time being put into the exams, students and teachers alike are being put through a lot mentally and physically. Many people question whether or not the exams are worth it. McNinch, having been affected by the tests, has her own thoughts about AP exams as a whole.

“AP testing isn’t my favorite thing, it’s a different kind of animal, but I do feel like it does serve a purpose,” McNinch said.

Whether or not a student passes the exam, the test grade has no effect on their grades. Although a lot of effort and sleepless nights can come from preparing for AP tests, no matter the outcome, all that matters is that students put in their all.

“Even if you know you did horribly, just know that it’s not the end of the world,” Tsou said.