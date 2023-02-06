Beauty in all shades

Makeup is a significant part of many Carlmont students’ morning routines.

Whether it’s a black eyeliner that gives them a perfect cat-eye look or a volumizing mascara that helps them look more awake, each individual has a must-own product they always reach for from their vanity. But what are they? And what influenced them to buy them in the first place?

The look students try to achieve heavily affects their decisions in the morning or at the store. There are specific products that people search for to attain popular makeup looks, like, The Clean Girl Look, which has been trending on social media for several months.

“In terms of looks, it depends on my mood. So if I’m not feeling motivated to do a whole eyeliner look, I usually go for a clean girl makeup look and add a little extra blush,” junior Amber Kaur said.

Students prefer to keep their makeup simple and quick when getting ready for school.

“The look I try to go for depends on where I’m going or what I’m wearing,” junior Carsyn Justyne said. “For school, I try to keep it natural and use neutral colors like browns and natural pinks.”

However, sophomore Dana Chin opts to wear bold looks to match them with her outfit, often getting inspiration from Japanese subcultures, like Jirai Kei, and looks for products recommended for a look she wants to replicate.

“I occasionally try to switch my eyeshadow, and new techniques I see from social media,” Chin said.

Many students spend a lot of time on social media like Pinterest or TikTok to look for makeup looks to replicate for themselves, which compels their decision to try out new products.

Although Justyne was never a user of primer, she explained that she started using the e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Makeup Primer because she saw it all over TikTok.

“It works so well, I don’t think I’m gonna try to look for anything similar,” Justyne said.

While some students have had satisfied results from purchases influenced by social media, Chin wished she had researched products before spending her money.

“When I first got into makeup, I’d see influencers have big collections, so I’d waste my money on products that I never used,” Chin said. “So it’s important to look into and research the products or brand before spending your money.”

Kaur also believes it’s important to research the brand first and recognize its mission after she blindly followed Instagram recommendations for the ColourPop Creme Gel Liner set.

“I was influenced by one of my favorite makeup artists @stxph.h on Instagram; however, I realized the formula was not what I was expecting, and they would break as soon as I started applying them,” Kaur said. “Although they were affordable, I wish I had paid a few extra dollars for a smaller set of glossier eye pencils or the lidstar.”

Kaur also mentioned how social media could impact students’ self-confidence, as she noticed many of her peers feel that they need to wear makeup to cover up their features. Although it took years to develop, she explains how she learned to drown out the negative aspects of social media and focused on the importance of accepting her natural beauty.

“I wear makeup to improve my mood, and I enjoy the act of taking care of myself while embracing my natural features,” Kaur said. “Otherwise, you’ll continue chasing after an unrealistic beauty standard that ultimately harms your mental health.”

“ It’s important to embrace what you have! We’re beautiful just as we are!” — Amber Kaur

Kaur is a big fan of the brand Glossier and their mission of encouraging people to embrace their natural features and enhance them through using their products.

“I like experimenting with eyeliner colors and keeping the rest of my makeup pretty minimalistic and natural because I try to embrace my features,” Kaur said.

At the end of the day, makeup is a form of self-expression, and students use that privilege in several ways.

“Although I find it hard to like my bare face sometimes, I’ll come to enjoy it,” Chin said.