Rei Baxter A Carlmont cross-country, track, and girls junior varsity basketball coach passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

A Carlmont High School cross-country, track, and girls junior varsity basketball coach unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

As of right now, out of respect for the coach’s family, Scot Scoop will be withholding the coach’s name.

*This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated with more information.