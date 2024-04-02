In Photos: Belmont hosts Adaptive Eggventure Hunt

Gallery • 11 Photos Alyssa Bish A boy walks toward a cluster of eggs with his basket in hand. The rain did not stop many families like his from coming to the park.

On the Friday before Easter, the city of Belmont held an event open to all individuals with disabilities to hunt for Easter eggs. 2,000 eggs and four golden eggs were laid out around the meadow grass and the Senior Center at Twin Pines Park in Belmont.

Many kids came with family members to collect the plastic eggs, which were filled with toys and candy, and to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Even though Belmont saw heavy rain that day, many groups and families arrived at the park and joined in on the fun experience.