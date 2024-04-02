The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Belmont hosts Adaptive Eggventure Hunt

Alyssa Bish, Photo EditorApril 2, 2024
Alyssa Bish
A boy walks toward a cluster of eggs with his basket in hand. The rain did not stop many families like his from coming to the park.

On the Friday before Easter, the city of Belmont held an event open to all individuals with disabilities to hunt for Easter eggs. 2,000 eggs and four golden eggs were laid out around the meadow grass and the Senior Center at Twin Pines Park in Belmont.

Many kids came with family members to collect the plastic eggs, which were filled with toys and candy, and to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Even though Belmont saw heavy rain that day, many groups and families arrived at the park and joined in on the fun experience.
About the Contributor
Alyssa Bish, Photo Editor
Alyssa Bish (Class of 2025) is a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her second year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer on either her club team or the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism
