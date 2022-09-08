Breaking News: Woman beheaded on a San Carlos street

The police is currently investigating the beheading of a woman in San Carlos.

A woman in San Carlos was beheaded by a man with a “stabbing instrument” on Thursday, Sept. 8.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., witnesses alerted the police of an assault near Laurel St. and Magnolia Ave.

According to a statement published by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office via social media, deputies located the body of a deceased 25-year-old. The male suspect returned to the surrounding area shortly after, and the deputies arrested him for homicide.

Based on the scene, authorities believe the suspect used a stabbing instrument as his murder weapon, although it’s currently missing.

The police are aware of the relationship between the suspect and victim, although the incident is supposedly an isolated event. The identity of both the victim and suspect hasn’t been released, but it’s known that the victim had two children who weren’t present at the crime scene.

The police have released no specifics on the cause of death; the crime scene is still being processed.

In a press conference at 4 p.m. today, Eamonn Allen, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, disclosed more details. The homicide occurred on the street in front of the victim’s apartment, and the police are looking to secure warrants to investigate both the victim and suspect’s residences.

According to Lt. Allen, the suspect may have experienced a medical emergency after committing the crime. The suspect had prior contact with the police, but the details weren’t released.

Although there’s no looming threat to the community, the public should avoid the area around 300/400 blocks of Laurel St.

The County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the event; it’s encouraged for anyone with information to contact Detective Brandt at 650-333-8195 or [email protected]

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.