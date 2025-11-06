California backs Planned Parenthood with $140 million boost

Mia Ghosh A Planned Parenthood clinic in Redwood City serves local residents with reproductive and primary care services. For many in the area, it’s one of the few places offering low-cost medical support and counseling.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $140 million in state funding to support 109 Planned Parenthood health centers across the state.

According to its official website, Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit organization that provides reproductive and sexual health care. Its services include birth control, cancer screenings, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing, and abortion care. It focuses on serving low-income communities and uninsured patients.

This funding will help Planned Parenthood California continue its operations, which the federal government had previously limited. After Congress passed House Bill 1 (H.R. 1), known more commonly as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” federal funding restrictions on reproductive health providers took effect, which caused Planned Parenthood California to lose an estimated $300 million, according to Planned Parenthood Action.

“California is a reproductive freedom state, and this latest investment continues to show our belief in protecting access to essential health care in times of distress. Trump’s efforts to defund Planned Parenthood put all our communities at risk as people seek basic health care from these community providers,” Newsom said.

Funding cuts have put essential services at risk, making the work of organizations like Planned Parenthood even more critical.

Medical professionals are recognizing the importance of accessible care for people of all ages.

“If they can’t afford to go to a consultant, there should be some free services for the teenagers. This is a very tender age, and you have to be able to talk to them. And then, there will be some place where they can express themselves,” said Dr. Gita Desai, a consultant in obstetrics and gynecology.

While medical professionals emphasize the importance of accessible care, residents focus on how these policies impact real-life choices.

“Reproductive rights are extremely important for everyone,” said Tiffany Rogers, a local citizen of the Bay Area. “Obviously, some people want to have children and some don’t. But let’s assume that there are circumstances in the world where a woman is sexually assaulted and becomes pregnant. There needs to be protections for that in place.”

While some stress the fundamental importance of reproductive rights, others note that there is a possibility that state funding is only a temporary solution.

“It is a Band-Aid to what could potentially be a longer-term problem. California has one of the largest gross domestic products (GDPs), so financially, we’re in a very fortunate position to help our state,” said Mary Lawson*, another local. “But I want to recognize the fact that this is really singular to residents of California. And so long-term, it is probably not going to help.”

In 2026, Newsom plans to work with legislators to find resources to keep the Planned Parenthood health centers open and allow them to help citizens have access to vital health care options.

“ We deserve as many options and as much flexibility as possible to build our careers, for motherhood if we want to, to plan as we need to. We deserve that flexibility in this day and age. — Lillian Brooks*

Ultimately, one common theme stood out among interviewees: women want the ability to decide their own futures, without getting held back by what they viewed as old-fashioned ideas.

“As a woman, I recognize that historically our options have been very limited as to how we want to live our lives. I don’t want to move backwards,” said Lillian Brooks*, another city resident. “We deserve as many options and as much flexibility as possible to build our careers, for motherhood if we want to, to plan as we need to. We deserve that flexibility in this day and age.”

*This source’s name has been changed to protect their privacy in accordance with Carlmont Media’s Scot Scoop Anonymous Sourcing Policy.