Carlmont prepares and finalizes for end of quarter three

Emma Wu As quarter three comes to an end, signaling the last fraction of the year, students begin to finalize their quarter three grades and begin to plan for their quarter four studies and classes. “I try not to stress too much about putting in grades but the biggest thing is finishing grading before the quarter ends,” said Ryan Chun, a math teacher at Carlmont.

On March 22, the third quarter will come to an end, marking the start of the final leg of the school year: quarter four. Both students and teachers now finalize and prepare for the last month and a half.

Teachers begin to input grades in Infinite Campus, and students begin to brace themselves for upcoming events and testing.

“Right now, I’m doing what I can to get my remaining assignments in to boost my grade as much as I can before the end of the quarter,” said junior Jackie Oh.

However, as Advanced Placement (AP) testing begins to arise, student stress rises along with it as they rush to study and review the topics covered throughout the year. Among them is Nico Golomb, a current sophomore taking AP World History, who uses resources such as flashcards and summary videos to prepare.

“I’ve started to study and review the material for the AP test. I’m also making sure that I have everything turned in and have goals to get my grades where I want them to be,” Golomb said.

In the math department, teachers are wrapping up old units and starting new units. Ryan Chun, a math teacher at Carlmont, transitions his classes to newer topics: introducing calculus to his Precalculus students and introducing trigonometry to his Algebra 2 students.

“I would tell students to look through their notes and make study groups,” Chun said. “The most underrated thing is going back in your notebook to actually read your notes from class.”

As academic stress ramps up, many students look forward to upcoming events like prom, spring break, and summer break.

“ I am excited for the school events coming up. It indicates to me that I was able to work hard through junior year, and summer is coming. — Jackie Oh

“I am excited for the school events coming up,” Oh said. “It indicates to me that I was able to work hard through junior year, and summer is coming.”

With the upcoming school year creeping closer, students finish up class selection, enthusiastic to be taking more advanced classes and exploring new electives offered.

“I am semi-excited because summer is almost here, and I am also excited for my classes next year. Being closer to the end of the year means I’m almost in my junior year,” Golomb said.

As the semester draws to a close, juniors and seniors prepare for the next step in their high school or college experience. With prom and graduation just around the corner, it becomes a thrilling period of time prior to a new era.

“The final quarter is the home stretch to the end of junior year, and it’s kind of bittersweet for me,” Oh said.