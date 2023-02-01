Carlmont’s “Legally Blonde: The Musical” is Stirring Excitement

Posters for the upcoming musical are being posted around campus.

Since November, Carlmont’s outstanding music program and students have been working towards their production of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

The annual musical that Carlmont hosts is an exciting event that students, staff, families, and the community look forward to attending.

They will be performing on February 2nd-5th, performing a musical based on the well-loved and classic novel and comedy movie Legally Blonde.

The musical follows the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who strives to win back her ex-boyfriend by attending Harvard Law School. In the dramatic process, Elle finds herself and her true passion of being a lawyer.

The story is regarded by many as a lively, need-to-see production. Students who are a part of the musical and who are attending are thrilled.

“People should look forward to hearing some really amazing vocals, and some really cool scenes,” said Asha Mehta, a sophomore in the show. “It’s a really funny, hilarious show… it’s just very goofy.”

Many students were involved in the making of the production.

“There’s a cast, crew, and orchestra all coming together to create one thing. There are about 122 students involved in this,” said senior Emily Manion, playing Elle Woods.

Students have a vast presence, both on the stage and behind the scenes. Stage manager Juliette Mansfield, a senior, played a key role in the production.

“I’m really proud of how far I’ve come and how far my stage management team has come…it was really rewarding to see how much the cast improved from the first rehearsal to the last,” Mansfield said.

The student cast and crew put a lot of time and effort into the musical. Students attended long rehearsals and prepared for months for the special production.

“So much of my effort was put into this. I’ve been at every single rehearsal…which were generally two hours long. And I’ve been doing these five days a week for about two and a half months,” Mansfield said.

Senior Arianna Behrendt enjoyed the long after-school practices, with the tight community the crew and cast have cultivated in the process.

“Honestly, the cast is just great. It’s such a fun environment to be in… it’s a cool place to go to, especially after a long day,” Behrendt said.

Students are excited for their hard work to pay off when their family and friends get to come see (and hopefully enjoy) the show.

“ Everybody in the show is really talented, and people should come see their friends and family who are in it.” — Juliette Mansfield

Another student who played a vital role in the show is junior Marlo Lewis, a choreographer for the musical.

“It was a really fun experience getting to teach everyone and work with everyone,” Lewis said. “There were some days that were harder than others, especially the big group numbers.”

Choir director Ms. Tep tied all the different aspects of the show together. With her effort along with the students’, the dazzling production awaits Carlmont families and the community to come see it.

“We all come from different places, and it’s just a really unifying part of the community, which is so exciting,” Manion said.