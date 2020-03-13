Climate Change Club organizes Earth Day climate strike

The Climate Change Club gathers to discuss the details of how to raise awareness about the Earth Day climate strike.

On Earth Day, environmental organizations plan thousands of activities to promote action against climate change. Among these activities are about 100 climate strikes funded by the US Climate Strike.

One of these strikes is going to take place in San Francisco, and the Climate Change Club is attempting to get students to join.

Many climate strikes have occurred before; however, Carlmont has never had any mass participation.

“Many people couldn’t come to the last strike, so we’re going to try to put up a lot of flyers and talk to as many people as we can,” said Vice President Claire Bing, a sophomore.

Climate change has motivated members to participate and host other environmental activities. Recently, they have attempted to spread awareness, not just at Carlmont, as members recently hosted a public bake sale to fund more projects.

Since it’s creation, the Climate Change Club has put on many activities to promote action against climate change. However, strikes allow them to act on their opinions instead of just raising awareness.

“I think that this country needs a lot of help, and climate change is just getting worse. I find it so frustrating that people are still ignorant about this issue just because of a few oil companies. All they want is to make a profit at the expense of our oceans, other species, and our health,” said Anique Vachon, a sophomore and member of the club.

“ Our club is also doing other activities to combat climate change. We are teaming up with the DIY Club to make ethically sourced clothes.” — Anique Vachon

Despite the efforts of the club’s members, some people believe that climate change should be approached another way. Some believe that this is an issue that can not be solved only with strikes.

“I am not going to be attending the strike because I believe we need more evasive action. Going on strike can only do so much. We need results,” said Clinton Dickson, a teacher at Tat Wong Kung Fu Academy.

In response to the many opinions to address the issue, the Climate Change Club is starting to host activities that directly combat climate change rather than spread awareness. Though some view climate change differently, members still encourage people to join the upcoming strike.

“I know it is scary to go, but I think that climate change is a crucial issue, and if you truly care about this planet and life, you should miss school to show that climate change is a crisis worth sacrificing for,” Bing said.