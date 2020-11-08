Concerns over 2020 election fraud

Donald Trump has filed lawsuits in 3 separate states to attempt to halt the counting of ballots in key states. People might be concerned if there is any factual basis behind these claims. One Michigan judge dismissed one of Trump’s lawsuits, and we are yet to see the responses from the other states.

Some people acknowledge the concerns of these lawsuits and are concerned about the legitimacy of this election. A sophomore at Carlmont High School, Areg Horoupian, worries about this possible election fraud.

“People should be extremely cautious. Especially since this election is extremely important, so people should keep an eye out for any potential fraud that may happen,” Horoupian said.

Throughout this election cycle, Trump has been voicing his concerns for mail-in voting. He claims that it is subject to fraud and could lead to him losing the election. However, these claims that he makes have been refuted many times. AP states that voter fraud has proved exceedingly rare and the risk of ballot fraud at 0.00004% to 0.0009%, based on studies of past elections. A local college freshman, Shayna Rutman, agrees with AP’s sentiments.

“I don’t think there is any fraud at all. Just lies and manipulation from the president about how there is a fraud,” Rutman said.

Trump will most likely still go ahead with his other lawsuits and call for more recounts in the states where he can. He claims in a public statement that this is a major fraud in our nation.

“We want the law to be used properly, so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list,” Trump said.

Fraud most likely will not be an issue during this election. But, if Trump’s lawsuits go through, it could change how the outcome of this election.