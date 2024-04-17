San Francisco Giants unify the Bay Area through Baseball

Emma Goldman The view from one of 42,300 seats that spectators can watch the game from. “I don’t really think there is a bad seat. Even far up at the top its nice because you can see all these orange specks that are from everyone being dressed up,” Krystal Li, a junior, said.

Every year, from early spring through late fall, Bay Area residents can go to Oracle Park to watch the San Francisco Giants play games against various other Major League Baseball (MLB) teams. However, these baseball games offer more than just entertainment for attendees; they bring the community closer together through the unity of sports.

According to the Olympics, each team plays 162 games in the six-month MLB season, and according to the Sports Business Journal, attendance averaged 30,606 people per game in the 2023 season.

These games are more than just opportunities to watch baseball; they’re also excellent ways to get outside and spend time with family and friends in a fun setting with various food options to enjoy the warming weather.

Zoe Ellis-Sutton is a Bay Area resident who has been attending Giants games for as long as she can remember.

“I have been going since I was born, back when (the park) was still called Candlestick. Going to Giants games is like a tradition to me, and that’s why it’s so enjoyable. It’s like a family tradition that I can continue,” Ellis-Sutton said.

Giants games are also a good choice regardless of whether you’re an avid fan or someone with limited baseball knowledge. Krystal Li, a junior at Carlmont, went to her first-ever Giants game at the beginning of the 2024 season.

“I definitely wouldn’t say that I know a lot about baseball or anything, but my friends were able to tell me what was going on and keep me in the loop throughout the game, which was pretty fun, and now I can say that I definitely know more about it,” Li said.

One of the things that these games offer is an extensive list of concessions available to people.

“Usually, I get caramel kettle corn to share with my sister. My parents got it one time when I was younger, and we tasted it, and we actually really liked it so now it’s become a little tradition for us whenever we come to watch the game,” said Victoria Jung, a Carlmont junior who often goes to games with her family.

Whether the team wins or loses, those who attend can maintain their high spirits and enjoy their time at Oracle Park.

“At the last game I went to, we lost, but no one really seemed to be upset about it. Leaving the stadium, there are hundreds of people walking down the ramp, and everyone is just talking to each other, and there’s a really strong sense of community when we all know we’re here for the same reason: to see the game,” Jung said.