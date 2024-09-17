Editorial: NFL players need to improve as role models

2022 Cleveland Browns Training Camp, Erik Drost, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0 Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah chases running back Nick Chubb in practice. In 2022, linebackers were required to wear Guardian Caps in preseason practices, but running backs were not. The Guardian Cap mandate during preseason practice has since been expanded to include all positions

Concussions only account for 5% of football-related injuries in the U.S., according to the National Library of Medicine (NLM). Still, they produce some of the most severe and life-changing effects.

The National Football Association (NFL) recently introduced two significant concussion-related changes. The first of these was changing the set-up of kickoffs.

In previous seasons, kickoff plays accounted for about 20% of injuries in the NFL, according to a 12-year study by the NLM from 1996-2007. Kickoff plays are especially dangerous because of the high-speed collisions between players. New rules for the 2024 season decrease the initial distance between the two teams, slowing players down and reducing the forces of impact between players.

The second change came back in April 2024 when the NFL announced that players can wear Guardian Caps in-game if a player chooses to.

Guardian Caps are a soft-shell cover that fasten over football helmets, adding extra protection for players’ heads. According to the NFL, the positions wearing Guardian Caps in the 2022 pre-season saw over a 50% reduction in concussions compared to the average across the 2018, 2019, and 2021 pre-seasons.

While recent rule changes have shown the NFL’s commitment to player health and safety, not all players are as enthusiastic as the league might have hoped.

Justin James “J.J.” Watt, a former defensive lineman in the NFL, mocked Guardian Caps in an interview, saying they made him feel like a bobblehead. Watt joked that the NFL would fine him for his negative comments about the Guardian Caps.

While never for a head injury, Watt’s many injuries caused him to miss 13 games in 2016, 11 in 2017, eight in 2019, and 10 in 2021. For a player with firsthand experience with season-ending injuries, it is surprising that Watt is against increased safety measures.

Many players are less vocal than Watt about their disapproval. However, the numbers speak for themselves, with only five players wearing the caps in Week 1 of the 2024 regular season.

Understandably, a player like a quarterback would opt out of wearing a cap for mobility and vision. However, position groups such as linemen, fullbacks, and linebackers could benefit from the added protection without the added bulk hindering their movement.

The decisions of hundreds of NFL players to disregard their safety for style or to look tough are embarrassing. These players are role models for younger football generations.

Concussions are especially concerning for not fully developed brains, such as those in middle or high schoolers. NFL players should set a good example for these kids and encourage them to take precautionary measures for their health.

Instead, young players look up to their role models, seeing that they don’t wear Guardian Caps and think the caps aren’t cool.

NFL players who can wear Guardian Caps and still perform at the same level but choose not to wear them for other reasons should be ashamed of the message they send to young football players.

*This editorial reflects the views of the Editorial Board and was written by Audrey Finigan. The Editorial Board voted 12 in agreement, 1 somewhat in agreement, and 3 refrained from voting.