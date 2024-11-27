Editorial: Radio stations’ signals aren’t fading; they’re just being misdirected

Radio executives often put money first before listeners’ enjoyment. This leads to significant misdirection that could lead to the death of radio

Recent layoffs and departures in the radio industry — most notably from significant conglomerates like iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media — have sparked questions about the medium’s future. However, these moves should not be seen as quick signs of a dying industry but rather as opportunities for growth and success in today’s most resilient industry.

The issues lie mainly with poor management and leadership. Common notions that digital media, such as streaming and social media, is to blame for the descent of radio oversimplify these problems. Radio has time and again survived even the COVID-19 pandemic, which locked people at home away from their car’s radios. The problem indeed persists in how radio executives respond to change.

Rather than embracing the changing needs of contemporary listeners, too many radio stations have become lazy, clinging to outdated business models that focus on cutting costs and favoring ads rather than improving the listener experience.

Radio’s resilience has been apparent throughout its most trying past four years. According to S&P Global revenue statistics, total U.S. revenue for exclusively radio programs has held a steady profit share after its resurgence following 2020’s drop. 2022 showed an 86.6% profit retention rate from its peak in 2019. Despite increases in digital media, radio has shown massive resilience, contrary to common belief.

Recent Layoffs highlight executive misinterpretations.

Despite apparent success, iHeartMedia, the world’s biggest radio conglomerate company, has been hit the hardest with layoffs. In spite of executive beliefs, radio is not losing relevance; instead, as clearly shown in profit data, it’s steadily held its significant profit share yearly since 2021 and is projected by many to continue this trend.