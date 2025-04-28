Odd Jobs Ep. 5: At the Head of Medicine

Don Gurskis is the CEO of Artex Medical and supervises the development of new medical technology. One of the most interesting projects they are developing is an artificial heart valve.

Product development in medicine is unique, with different problems from most product development. Gurskis discusses his role in the company and his involvement in development as the CEO of a small company. What makes medical equipment development so complicated is that it needs to suit all types of people, agree with the natural process of the body, and be easy to install with simplicity. All of this creates uncertainty when developing this technology, and they offer a unique experience for people working with them.

In this episode, Miranda Wacker discusses how the medical field presents challenges, successes, and satisfaction for people willing to find them.

