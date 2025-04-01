Odd Job Ep. 4: On the Court

Katy Grubbs played professional basketball in the tiny country of Luxembourg in Western Europe as a gap year between college and graduate school.

Playing in smaller clubs in Europe is an option that many young people persuing sports are not aware of since most people look at the big clubs in Europe or staying in America. These clubs are another option for people looking to play in a different type of environment or if they want to take a gap year to try something else. Players like Grubbs in Europe aren’t often looking for a fully professional career.

In this episode, Miranda Wacker discusses the ups and downs of playing basketball in an international setting, how the system in European countries differs from the system in America, and this unique opportunity.