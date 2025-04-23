California Ballot Breakdown Ep. 4: The $10 Billion Classroom

California’s Proposition 2 raises a fundamental question: How should the state invest in its public schools? In this episode, Ethan Ty breaks down the $10 billion education bond measure aimed at repairing aging facilities, building new classrooms, and improving access to clean water, heating, and modern technology in K–12 schools and community colleges.

Drawing from research by the Legislative Analyst’s Office, the Learning Policy Institute, SPUR, and the California Secretary of State. Ty explores the long-term implications of Proposition 2 on student learning, educational equity, and state finances. He also discusses how the law changes funding rules to better support low-income districts, charter schools, and schools with high numbers of English learners and foster youth.

While supporters argue it’s a crucial step toward safer, more modern learning environments, critics—like those at the Los Angeles Times—raise concerns about oversight and California’s track record with bond spending. This solo deep dive unpacks the facts, the funding structure, and the future of school infrastructure in the Golden State.

Music: ‘44th Street’ by Apple Inc., from the iMovie music library.