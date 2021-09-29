Girls varsity tennis crushes Half Moon Bay Cougars

After much preparation and training, the Carlmont girls varsity tennis team beat Half Moon Bay 7-0 yesterday in their sixth match of the season.

After the victory over the Cougars, the Scots rose to 5-1 in league play, according to head coach Margaret Goldsmith and the Carlmont Athletics website. This level of dominance has landed Carlmont in second place in the league standings, according to the San Mateo County of Education.

Carlmont’s top form has been a result of an offseason conditioning program. Even with this extra training before the season began, some players still faced obstacles before their games.

“Preparing for the match was pretty difficult because I injured my shoulder a couple of weeks ago,” said Carlmont senior Victoria Gittoes. “[To help make sure I wouldn’t injure it again], I did some conditioning and some band exercises.”

Clearly, Gittoes’ work to prevent injuries had good results. Winning her two sets 6-2 and 6-0, Gittoes dominated the competition.

With seven different games occurring side-by-side, the Scots consistently were in control of the games. After each teammate had won their first set, the Scots had complete command and signaled to the coach how the rest of the match would unfold.

For most of the games, the plays were comprised of an overhead serve with a quick return. On all the courts, players darted back and forth across the pavement. The Cougars demonstrated their lasting focus and precision in the autumn heat despite losing many of the sets.

Goldsmith consulted with her team throughout the game, content with the results of their hard work. At the end of the game, Goldsmith expressed her excitement at returning to play and was excited to talk about the team.

“There was some fantastic tennis. I feel really lucky that we have teams to play and interviewers. Last year, that wasn’t true,” Goldsmith said.

By the end of the event, both teams were exhausted but spirits remained high.

Based on the match, the Scots have a bright chance in the league and a wide range of skills that can help them continue to win. With one of the best records in the Peninsula Athletic League’s (PAL) top division, the Scots hope to continue their formidable run.

For some Scots, that means looking forward to avenging their only loss, which occurred against Menlo-Atherton on Sept. 14.

“So far, we have posted strong results and beat every team except Menlo Atherton,” said Mallika Agrawal, a junior on the varsity team. “I predict that the next time we play MA, we should be able to win a few more matches or at least go out trying our best.”

Before the rematch against Menlo-Atherton on Oct. 7, Carlmont faces new competition. Tomorrow, the Scots will face the Aragon Dons, away from the familiar Carlmont campus. Their considerable reputation precedes them, but an away game against a new opponent will be a new challenge for the team.