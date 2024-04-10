The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Scots boys volleyball teams win against Bears

Isabella Rice, Staff WriterApril 10, 2024
The Scots junior varsity boys volleyball team huddles up for a pre-game talk. Before taking the court, the team performs their cheer, repetitively chanting “Scots” as they gradually yell louder and faster. Doing this helps elevate the enthusiasm and energy in the gym moments before the game starts.

The Carlmont boys junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams won against the Menlo-Atherton Bears.

The junior varsity team was the first to play. They dominated, winning the first two sets, which ended the game. Their strong offense and defense made it difficult for the Bears to score points. The Scots won the first set 25-6 and the second set 25-15.

The varsity team was next to play. Likewise, they dominated the game, only losing one of four sets. The Scots won the first two sets 25-13 and 18-25. During the third set, the Scots had the lead for the majority of the time but the Bears were able to win with a comeback at the end, bringing the final score to 26-24. In the last set, the Scots dominated, winning 25-18.
Isabella Rice (class of 2025) is a Junior at Carlmont High School and a second-year writer for Scot Scoop. Within the journalism program, she focuses on athletics and is often found taking photos at sports games or writing match reports. Outside of school, she can be found playing soccer for her club team or for Carlmont's Varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.
