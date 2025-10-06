The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Performing Arts Showcase connects Carlmont through music, dance, and drama

Shiori Chen, Highlander Editor-in-ChiefOctober 6, 2025
performing arts showcase-10
Shiori Chen
Senior Kerem Olgun, a double bass player in the Carlmont Symphony Orchestra, acts as the flight operator during "Soarin’ Over California." Throughout the piece, Olgun delivered lines such as instructing the audience to stow their items in under-seat compartments. "For the lines, I thought that was just a funny addition. We did something similar to the showcase last year, and I think it was appreciated," Olgun said.

On Saturday, all branches of Carlmont High School’s performing arts community came together to fundraise for the Performing Arts Center (PAC). Between performances by the instrumental music program, theater students from Advanced Theater and Improv Team, dance, and choir, families and friends could enjoy a wide variety of styles and mediums of performing arts. The show, lasting approximately two and a half hours, featured four acts, two before and two after an intermission, during which guests listened to a combo performed by members of the Jazz Ensemble outside the PAC.

Shiori Chen
Shiori Chen, Highlander Editor-in-Chief
Shiori Chen (Class of 2026) is a senior and the editor-in-chief for the Highlander Magazine. Outside of writing news beats, she enjoys playing the saxophone and running her art magazine club at Carlmont, Art Showcase. You can often find her downing a Grand Slam at Denny’s or watching Studio Ghibli films.