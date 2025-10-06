On Saturday, all branches of Carlmont High School’s performing arts community came together to fundraise for the Performing Arts Center (PAC). Between performances by the instrumental music program, theater students from Advanced Theater and Improv Team, dance, and choir, families and friends could enjoy a wide variety of styles and mediums of performing arts. The show, lasting approximately two and a half hours, featured four acts, two before and two after an intermission, during which guests listened to a combo performed by members of the Jazz Ensemble outside the PAC.
In Photos: Performing Arts Showcase connects Carlmont through music, dance, and drama
Shiori Chen, Highlander Editor-in-Chief • October 6, 2025
About the Contributor
Shiori Chen, Highlander Editor-in-Chief
Shiori Chen (Class of 2026) is a senior and the editor-in-chief for the Highlander Magazine. Outside of writing news beats, she enjoys playing the saxophone and running her art magazine club at Carlmont, Art Showcase. You can often find her downing a Grand Slam at Denny’s or watching Studio Ghibli films.