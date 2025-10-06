In Photos: Performing Arts Showcase connects Carlmont through music, dance, and drama

Gallery • 11 Photos Shiori Chen Senior Kerem Olgun, a double bass player in the Carlmont Symphony Orchestra, acts as the flight operator during "Soarin’ Over California." Throughout the piece, Olgun delivered lines such as instructing the audience to stow their items in under-seat compartments. "For the lines, I thought that was just a funny addition. We did something similar to the showcase last year, and I think it was appreciated," Olgun said.

On Saturday, all branches of Carlmont High School’s performing arts community came together to fundraise for the Performing Arts Center (PAC). Between performances by the instrumental music program, theater students from Advanced Theater and Improv Team, dance, and choir, families and friends could enjoy a wide variety of styles and mediums of performing arts. The show, lasting approximately two and a half hours, featured four acts, two before and two after an intermission, during which guests listened to a combo performed by members of the Jazz Ensemble outside the PAC.