On Thursday, March 21, the Scots played the King’s Academy in a 7-inning softball game. The Scots started off strong with three runs in the first inning. The Knights responded with three runs in the third inning. The Scots scored three more throughout the game, and the Knights were unable to catch back up. The Scots won the game 6-5, making them third place in the league.
In Photos: Scots dethrone Knights
Alyssa Bish, Scot Scoop Photo Editor • March 21, 2025
Navigate Left
-
SportsScots triumph over Dons
-
SportsScots fall short to Vikings
-
SportsScots take down Gators in blowout win
-
SportsScots shut down Ravens
-
SportsScots swoop in on Ravens
-
SportsIn Photos: Scots blowout Wildcats to remain undefeated
-
SportsScots rise over Titans in season opener
-
SportsIn Photos: Scots defeat Gauchos in a back-and-forth game
-
SportsScots tame Colts in strong start
-
SportsKnights defeat Scots in CCS loss
-
Top NewsDriven to discover
-
Top NewsFiloli Gardens unveils spring flowers
-
Top NewsBreaking boards, breaking barriers
-
Top NewsBeyond prestige: the cost of college
-
Top NewsSelling to a young audience
-
Top NewsThe magic of play
-
Top NewsBeyond the spectrum: sibling stories
-
Top NewsThe inspiration behind signature dishes
-
Top NewsNuclear power’s potential to fill the global energy gap
-
Top NewsWeighing the probability of a hydrogen powered future
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Alyssa Bish, Scot Scoop Photo Editor
Alyssa Bish is a senior (2025) and a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her third year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer and lacrosse for the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism