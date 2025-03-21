In Photos: Scots dethrone Knights

Gallery • 10 Photos Alyssa Bish Senior Katie Fung lunges forward as she pitches. This helps to get closer to the plate while also generating ball speed. Fung’s pitching was strong in the first few innings.

On Thursday, March 21, the Scots played the King’s Academy in a 7-inning softball game. The Scots started off strong with three runs in the first inning. The Knights responded with three runs in the third inning. The Scots scored three more throughout the game, and the Knights were unable to catch back up. The Scots won the game 6-5, making them third place in the league.