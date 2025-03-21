The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

In Photos: Scots dethrone Knights

Alyssa Bish, Scot Scoop Photo EditorMarch 21, 2025
IMG_9989
Alyssa Bish
Senior Katie Fung lunges forward as she pitches. This helps to get closer to the plate while also generating ball speed. Fung’s pitching was strong in the first few innings.

On Thursday, March 21, the Scots played the King’s Academy in a 7-inning softball game. The Scots started off strong with three runs in the first inning. The Knights responded with three runs in the third inning. The Scots scored three more throughout the game, and the Knights were unable to catch back up. The Scots won the game 6-5, making them third place in the league.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Alyssa Bish
Alyssa Bish, Scot Scoop Photo Editor
Alyssa Bish is a senior (2025) and a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her third year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer and lacrosse for the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism