In Photos: Scots shut out Ravens in rivalry match

Isabella Rice Senior Joshua Lisi fights to get past Sequoia defender Zachary Gebhart. While up against the sideline, Lisi attempts to get past Gebhart who was shielding the ball. The two battle before the ball goes out of bounds for a Carlmont throw-in.

The Carlmont varsity boys soccer team shut out the Sequoia Ravens 2-0 in an intense match

The Scots took the lead early in the first half, as senior Kotaro Kikuchi scored off of a crossed ball. Just minutes later, Kikuchi scored his second goal, converting off of a through ball. With a comfortable lead entering the second half, the Scots aimed towards getting a clean sheet. With solid defense and challenging saves made by the goalie, the Scots prevented the Ravens from scoring, securing their win against Sequoia.

Currently in third place for league standings, the Scots have five games remaining in the season to seal a spot in the playoffs.