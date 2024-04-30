The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Inside the hustle of student entrepreneurs

Emma Fry, Staff WriterApril 30, 2024
Emma Fry
Intro to Business students set up boards in the quad to sell their products. Students dedicated the past semester to innovating unique business ideas, and had the opportunity to advertise and sell them on campus.

Students transformed Carlmont’s quad into a vibrant marketplace by showcasing their entrepreneurial power through the Intro to Business selling event.

The quad was filled with excitement, innovation, and a strong community spirit at lunch on Thursday, as students proudly displayed the products they had worked hard to create over the past semester.

From handmade bracelets to personalized UV protection sunglasses, the air was buzzing with an extensive array of offerings, each showing the creativity of the Intro to Business student body.

Bhavya Raman, a Carlmont sophomore and a member of Serenity Stones, faced many challenges when creating handmade, stress-reliever bracelets. 

“It took a lot of time, but it got easier after creating many products,” Raman said. 

With enthusiastic smiles and confidence, Intro to Business students had the opportunity to engage with potential customers, showcasing their products and sharing the stories behind them.

“Everyone was kind and gave me good business pitches,” said Carlmont senior Ian Su.  

From persuasive pitches to creative marketing tactics, students were inspired by watching their peers test their businesses in a real-world setting.

“It took a while to come up with the idea of our product,” Raman said. “It was also hard advertising and going up to people to sell our product.”

The most evident thing about the event was the sheer amount of time and effort students invested in their projects. Leah Clements, a Carlmont sophomore who bought products from the event, observed the dedication put into the businesses. 

“I could tell that all of the products took a lot of time to make,” Clements said. “All groups were very detailed in their pitches and seemed proud to show off their products.”

Behind every successful sale lay countless hours of hard work and dedication, a testament to the commitment and passion of the student entrepreneurs.

“Though creating everything took up most of my free time, I was happy to show students our hard work and make sales,” Raman said. “Overall, the whole process was really fun.”
About the Contributor
Emma Fry
Emma Fry, Staff Writer
Emma Fry (class of 2026) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and a first-year writer for Scot Scoop. She is a member of Carlmont's cheer team and loves spending time with her friends and family. In her free time, she enjoys going to the beach and traveling.
