Kevin Hart’s ‘True Story’ makes for a riveting fictional series

Photo / iMDb.com / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0. A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians.

Kevin Hart’s new highly praised drama series ‘True Story’ took Netflix by storm, reaching the Netlfix top 10 on the first day of release.

On Nov. 24, Netflix released a 7 part series that follows Kevin Hart, his brother, and coworkers when he runs into legal trouble and makes poor decisions while supporting his family and keeping his comedy career alive.

Hart, who plays the main character, Kid, is a comedy rockstar who just released a major action film into the world while also being on tour for his comedy show. However, the show quickly turns dark when he becomes crowded with poor decisions and terrible influence from his brother, played by Wesley Snipes.

While entertaining, the title and character Hart plays can confuse viewers who do not follow or may not know a lot about him. The show is meant to highlight Hart’s acting skills, and the actions that Hart commits in the series are purely fictional.

The setting takes place in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia, which is also Hart’s hometown in real-life, adding to the confusing clash between reality and fiction. Besides the confusing connections between Hart and his character, Kid, this show hits the nail perfectly, displaying Hart in a way that most people have never seen him in. Hart, who has mostly done comedy roles, is pushed into a role that allows him to express more emotion and create suspense without using comedy as his fallback.

Hart recently said in an interview with the New York Times, “The goal was to present a side of my talent that would never be expected,” Hart said in a recent interview with the New York Times.“In entertainment, the joy is doing the things that you can never do in life. Comedy has presented the opportunity to be funny in different ways. Buddy-cop movies. Action-adventure. It’s given me a world where I’ve been able to play and have fun. Well, this is the complete opposite. I’m still playing, but I get to be dark.”

Throughout the series, Hart’s character has more development and emotion than any show or movie he has done prior, showing the world his true skills as an actor. Hart completely embodies his character and stunningly portrays his story.

Overall, the comparisons between Hart’s real-life experiences and the fictional experiences that his character, Kid, goes through, adds to the overall complexity and exciting development and paints Hart in a way that the world has never seen him in before.