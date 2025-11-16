Key Club works with Kiwanis Club to host local food drive

Jude Abrams-Scheppler Flyers used for the Thanksgiving Nourishing Neighbors Food Drive lay out in a pile. These are the flyers that Key Club members will hand out to customers outside of Safeways during the event. These flyers list amounts to donate as well as information about the organization.

The Carlmont Key Club joined with the San Carlos Kiwanis Club for the annual Nourishing Neighbors food drive on Saturday, Nov. 15. The event is part of a regional campaign to support local families on the West Coast facing food insecurity and raise awareness about hunger during the holiday season.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Carlmont volunteers were stationed outside several local Safeway locations, including two in Belmont, one in Foster City, and one in Menlo Park, handing out flyers to shoppers and encouraging them to make a $10 donation at checkout. Each contribution made during this event goes directly to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and other Bay Area food banks, which use the funds to provide meals for local families in need. Each dollar donated provides two full, nutritious meals for someone.

“It’s important to let people know what’s going on around us,” said Carlmont sophomore Reagan Simon, a chair on the Member Development committee of Key Club. “It’s good that our community knows what’s going on so that they’re more aware of the people that are around them and the overall community.”

The Kiwanis Club is an international organization dedicated to community service and enhancing its local community. The club specializes in improving the lives of children, specifically, and achieves this by hosting and participating in events such as the Holiday Toy Drive and Rise Against Hunger. The Kiwanis Club does not only provide support through volunteering, but it also contributes to the city by funding local causes. The San Carlos Kiwanis Club has helped fund various projects, including a Youth Center in Burton Park, a baseball field at Highlands Park, the Kiwanis Building at Burton Park, and college scholarships for local students.

Carlmont’s Key Club is a volunteer organization that offers individuals opportunities to serve and make a positive local impact. Members are able to attend events such as the Special Games and Hometown Days, providing assistance and support to the event organizers. In addition to this, members can volunteer for events such as Arts for Little Hearts and Thanksgiving Cards, where volunteers create artwork and cards to send to those less fortunate than themselves.

Simon reflects on the reasons she first joined the club.

“For me, the reason why I joined Key Club initially was to get a sense of our community. But it was also to gain a volunteer opportunity and help out whoever’s around me. So, anyone who’s in need of any help, I love to help them out. It’s really important to me,” Simon said.

The Nourishing Neighbors campaign, which runs from October through December, is a long-standing partnership between NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, Safeway, and regional food banks. Since 2011, local Kiwanis and Key Club members have volunteered at Safeway stores to support the annual event, greeting shoppers and sharing how their donations make a difference. The campaign benefits a network of six nonprofit food banks serving 13 counties in Northern California.

Last year, the campaign raised more than $4.3 million, which translated into over 8.6 million meals across the region. One of the main recipients, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, serves nearly 500,000 people every month across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

The job of Key Club members in this event — standing outside the stores and handing out flyers to customers — may seem small or unimportant, but it truly makes a difference.

“It’s not just about collecting money,” said Rosie Jimenez, a coordinator of the 2025 Nourishing Neighbors campaign for Division 34 Kiwanis. “Our volunteers’ presence helps spread awareness. It shows that the next generation cares about giving back. Their time and energy help make the holidays brighter for families who need it most.”

Jimenez emphasized that even simple actions, such as greeting customers with a smile, can make a lasting impression.

“Together, let’s show our community the power of collective action,” Jimenez said. “Your support can bring joy and nourishment to families who need it most. Stand with us in making a real impact this holiday season.”

This food drive is continuing a long tradition of community service initiated by NBC Bay Area. In 2003, NBC’s chief meteorologist, John Farley, and his wife, Maura Farley, started the network’s first Turkey Drive in San Jose. Over the years, that drive expanded to include the entire Bay Area, collecting more than 175,000 pounds of food and $10,500 in donations in its most recent run. The success of that campaign inspired partnerships like Nourishing Neighbors, which combine the efforts of media, corporations, and volunteer organizations to fight hunger together.

The Kiwanis Club’s mission is to empower communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. For both Kiwanis members and Key Club volunteers, this Saturday’s food drive represents that mission. Every flyer handed out and every dollar donated helps ensure that local families can enjoy a meal together this holiday season.

“There are a lot of families that need extra help, and this is an opportunity,” said Susan Steach, a 5-year member of the San Carlos Kiwanis Club.

“When people come together, incredible things happen. The power of community is real, and it’s what keeps our neighbors nourished, hopeful, and connected,” Jimenez said.