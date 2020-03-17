Lil Uzi Vert soars to the top with two albums

Lil Uzi Vert is officially back and better than ever as he has dropped two albums since the start of March after failing to produce a project for nearly three years.

On March 6, the rapper blessed us with his highly anticipated album “Eternal Atake.” Uzi teased the release of the album multiple times on his social media during the week before its release by asking fans to vote on the album cover on his Twitter account. All indications pointed to March 13 as the presumed release date. However, many people woke up on the morning of Friday, March 6, ecstatic to see that Uzi had finally delivered on his promise and had dropped his album a week early for his fans to listen to.

Uzi was unable to release “Eternal Atake” on time due to complications with his previous label, Atlantic Records. Atlantic would not allow him to release any music over contract arguments. The rapper became frustrated and dropped a song titled “Free Uzi” before leaving Atlantic Records and joining Roc Nation, led by JAY-Z. The song indicated that Uzi wanted to leave the previous contract he had with his old label and have the freedom to release music more frequently. Even though the issues with not dropping music were out of his hands, Uzi’s diehard fans grew impatient and frustrated with the rapper.

“I was pretty frustrated since he dropped pretty much nothing for well over two years. That is way too much time to wait for an album to release. I listen to Lil Uzi Vert a lot and he is definitely one of my favorite rappers today. I am glad that he has released a lot of music this month but the wait was definitely a long one,” said Luca Byers, a Carlmont freshman.

The album had 16 songs and one feature. Many of the songs that were teased for the past few years did not appear on “Eternal Atake.” However, before anyone got a chance to react, Uzi announced via Twitter that he would be dropping a deluxe album on March 13, the day “Eternal Atake” was originally supposed to be released. On his Twitter account, Uzi said that the deluxe album would be called “LUV vs. The World 2.” The second project has all the leaks and snippets from the last few years, a tribute song to the late Kobe Bryant, and features from other big artists such as Young Thug, Future, Gunna, Chief Keef, and 21 Savage.

“I absolutely love the new Uzi album because of the quality of every single track in the album. Usually, you see artists with a few good songs. However, Uzi was able to make every song a hit, which is what is expected after almost three years of no releases. In my opinion, ‘Prices’ is the best song out of both the projects. I would make the argument that Uzi delivered and both of his albums really lived up to the hype,” said Liam Mason, a sophomore from Bellarmine College Prep.

Many of Uzi’s fans love both of his new albums. Both contain numerous chart-topping songs such as “Baby Pluto,” “Myron,” and “That Way.” The popular rapper shows off his new styles of rapping while maintaining his traditional sound through ad-libs and different tones of voice.

“Congrats Uzi, you officially won 2020,” said Hunter Dahlberg, a Carlmont sophomore.

After dropping 30 new songs this month, it is safe to say that Lil Uzi Vert has officially ascended back to the top of the rap hierarchy.