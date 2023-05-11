Live from the field: Varsity girls lacrosse fall to Woodside Priory on senior night

The Scots were defeated 13-10 at home by Woodside Priory in their senior night game earlier in April. The Scots started strong while being fueled by the fans’ energy, but Priory took the lead at the end of the first half with the help of their star player. The Scots battled back in the second half, bringing the score within one goal, but a few missed shots by Carlmont gave Priory a chance to widen the gap and seal the game.