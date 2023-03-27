Math Enthusiasts Club: adding fun to the math equation

Members in the lower levels of the club may learn about trigonometry, like featured on the worksheet.

From exploring complex equations to solving puzzles and problems together, the Math Enthusiasts Club members are immersed in a world of numbers and patterns.

With regular meetings every Tuesday, the club welcomes all students engaged in math. The students teach each other math problems and concepts they may not have known before or want to expand their knowledge on.

“They examine unique math contest questions and discuss tricks and tips they can apply to problems they’ll see in the future,” said Andrew Ramroth, the math teacher who runs the club.

One such math competition may be the American Math Competition.

However, the Math Enthusiasts Club is very different from tutoring. Tutors are best for students looking for help with a current math class. In contrast, this club challenges students beyond the high school curriculum to expand their math skill knowledge.

“When you’re in a club of like-minded folk, being around other passionate people is exciting. They inspire each other and challenge each other to improve their knowledge and skills,” Ramroth said.

However, when teaching math at such a high level, the inspiration students once felt can be replaced by disinterest. Teachers may struggle to explain complicated concepts, and students may have trouble understanding them. This can lead to students feeling unmotivated to learn math, causing them to leave the club.

To counteract the difficult aspect of learning math, the club uses different teaching methods than typical math classes. Instead of the traditional curriculum, the club uses games and activities to make learning more engaging and interesting.

“We played a game called the Prisoners Dilemma. By playing out the simulation instead of explaining it, we could better understand and teach the concept,” said Roan Arendtsz, president of the Math Enthusiasts Club.

As president, Arendtsz has many duties, such as managing the meetings and creating curriculums. Arendtsz also has to research mathematical topics or activities that he thinks will gather interest from the club members.

Another crucial member of the club is the vice president. The vice president of the Math Enthusiast Club is Andrew Boldi, whose job is to work with the president on things such as the curriculum.

“The president and I have strived to emphasize the necessity for our curriculum to be interesting, applicable, and comprehensible to all of our members,” Boldi said.