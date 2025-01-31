Morgan Wallen announces highly anticipated album and tour

Marin Moon A teenage fan listens to one of Wallen’s newer songs in anticipation for his upcoming album. Fans suspect that “Lies Lies Lies” will be one of the songs on his new album.

Morgan Wallen, a popular country artist, has announced tour dates for his upcoming album, “I’m the Problem.”

Wallen performed on The Voice in 2014, later gaining popularity through his hit album, “One Thing At a Time,” released in 2023. Many people, especially teenagers, recognize Wallen from his song “Last Night” and his recent collaborations with other popular artists like Post Malone.

“I’ve heard Morgan Wallen’s name come up in conversation before and I’ve listened to some of his more popular songs, like ‘Thinkin’ Bout Me’ or ‘Last Night,’” said Dylan Peterson, a sophomore at Carlmont High School.

Country music has been growing more popular in recent years, with artists like Zach Bryan, Jellyroll, and Wallen being some of the most noticed.

“I’ve definitely heard more country songs recently, but it’s not something I’m super into,” said Katia Skurikhina, a sophomore at Carlmont High School.

Wallen last toured in 2023 and early 2024, performing for 3.1 million fans over the course of 87 nights, as highlighted by Entertainment Focus. The “I’m the Problem” tour is only 19 nights and will visit a significantly smaller number of states in the U.S.

Despite the smaller scale of Wallen’s latest tour, he’s performing for two nights in the Bay Area, specifically Santa Clara. Additionally, numerous other country artists, including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, and Thomas Rhett, will be featured throughout Wallen’s tour.

“I’m the Problem” is Wallen’s fourth studio record and is expected to be popular, according to Holler Country. Some fans have numerous theories about the setlist of Wallen’s new album, while others are just excited to see what he releases.

“I would be curious to just skip around his album when it drops to see what it sounds like and some of the songs. I know some of my friends will talk about it and I want to be in the loop when they do,” Peterson said.

While the release date of Wallen’s newest album isn’t known yet, Wallen released the title track, “I’m the Problem,” on Jan. 31, 2025.

In late 2024, Wallen released multiple singles, “Lies Lies Lies,” “Love Somebody,” and “Smile,” which are all suspected to be on his upcoming album. Taste of Country states that fans also believe that his newest album will have tons of songs if his previous albums are any indication.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what new songs he releases on his album. Hopefully, the album is a long one like ‘One Thing at a Time Was,” said Stella Brown, a Wallen fan.

After Wallen’s album and tour announcement, fans can expect new songs and a tour filled with tons of featured guests.