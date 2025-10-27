NorCal Kaiser Permanente workers strike over low pay and insufficient staffing

Anai Thomas A large hand raises its fist, wearing a medical glove, symbolizing the Kaiser Permanente workers who went on strike fighting for improved wages, staffing levels, and patient care. Picket lines formed outside Kaiser sites, illustrating the support of thousands of health care workers. The outcome remains uncertain, as operations depend on how strike concessions are processed and the duration of the bargaining process. “I think we’re gonna get what we deserve,” said Joshua Sokolski, an occupational therapist and union vice president of the United Nurses Associations/Union Health Care Professionals.

In a pivotal movement that’s shaking the state’s health care system, Kaiser Permanente workers across Northern California went on strike, demanding fair wages, adequate staffing, and better patient care.

The strike began on Oct. 14 and ended on Oct. 19, involving around 31,000 health care workers represented by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP).

“It was a snowball effect, I wouldn’t say it was just one thing or another. It was just so many variables throughout the years,” said Liz Hernandez, a catheterization lab nurse with 15 years of experience.

The action is part of a larger labor movement containing Kaiser Permanente workers across multiple states.

“The willingness of unions to strike has gone up considerably over the past three or four years,” said William Gould, a former National Labor Relations Board chairman and Stanford Law professor.

The striking workers contain a diverse range of healthcare professionals, including registered nurses, rehabilitation therapists, midwives, and pharmacists. They say that wages haven’t kept pace with the rise in inflation and that staffing levels are insufficient to meet patient needs.

“I have nurses that will sit in a corner and try to eat half their sandwich or carry a couple of almonds in their pocket, just because they can’t sit down and take a break,” Hernandez said

Union leaders say the staffing shortages affect more than just nurses. They impact the entire care system.

“If we don’t have enough staff, we can’t follow up with patients the way we should,” said Joshua Sokolski, an occupational therapist and union vice president of the UNAC/UHCP.

Workers are demanding a 25% wage increase over four years to combat inflation and catch up with their peers. Currently, Kaiser has offered a 21.5% increase. As of now, no agreement has been made.

“When we signed that deal in 2021, it felt fair, but inflation hit hard. Now we’re behind,” Sokolski said.

Labor experts say the current wave of strikes highlights just how central these movements are in shaping the balance between workers and employers.

“The right to strike is vital for organized labor. The fundamental reality is that all labor has is the right to withhold their services,” Gould said.

According to Kaiser Permanente’s official statement on the strike, it is uncalled for and troublesome, saying that it already offers top-tier wages and benefits and plans to keep facilities open with temporary staff and virtual care during work stoppages.

“To be able to afford the higher wages in our offer, we’re reducing internal costs and optimizing operations. But the additional wage costs of the unions’ demands would mean more rate increases for Kaiser Permanente members and customers will be unavoidable,” said Lionel Sims, Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s senior vice president of human resources, in the official statement.



Kaiser Permanente declined interview requests, offering a written statement in response.

As picket signs came down, many workers said the fight goes beyond just paychecks.

“We’re fighting for patients. It’s not just about money. It’s about safe staffing, dignity, and respect. There’s no price you can put on someone’s life,” Hernandez said.