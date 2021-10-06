Physical Education negatively impacts injured students

Physical education (PE) aims to improve students’ physical health. However, some injured students believe that some aspects of PE can exacerbate existing injuries or even cause them.

Elliana Sabahi, a dancer and freshman in PE I, claims that dancing caused her knee problems, but running puts more pressure on her knee.

“I’ve done independent PE of all years of my middle school, so this is my first time really doing PE, and that’s kinda how I found out that running was really hurting my knees,” Sabahi said.

Sabani believes that running is a good physical activity as it can help people in many ways, but she believes it is not beneficial to her due to her injury.

Unlike the cause of Sabahi’s injury, running caused Ava Farrell, a freshman and swimmer, knee joint problems. She received a doctor’s note, which excuses a student from participating in activities that could worsen the injury. Despite not running anymore, Farrell stated that the injury affects her life as a swimmer.

“It has made it harder to kick at swim practice and push off the wall, which makes me slower,” Farrell said.

However, Carlmont’s PE program does not offer just running for students. Farrell explained that within each week, her class participates in different activities.

“Some of the days are different. Monday we do strength training in the weight room, Tuesday and Wednesday we do golf, and then Friday we do yoga,” Farrell said.

In addition to having different activities in PE I, Carlmont’s PE program also offers sophomores the choice to take weight training, dance, or PE II for their graduation requirements.

Jack Hitchcock, a sophomore with rotator cuff tendinitis, is taking weight training for his final year of PE. Hitchcock claims that doing pullups at home and doing online PE caused his injury.

“I got it last year’s online PE. I was doing the PE class and also working out in my room. I did a lot of pullups, and I think my form was wrong, or I did too many,” Hitchcock said.

Furthermore, Hitchcock says weightlifting is different from the previous PE classes he has taken because there is no running, and you can choose what you do. With more freedom over what students can work on, students have the opportunity to avoid activities that cause or worsen injuries.

Although efforts were made to contact PE department chair David Heck and other Carlmont PE teachers regarding rules for injured students, all were unavailable. Students and Carlmont’s PE mission statement demonstrates the belief in the importance of physical well-being and being safe.

“Know your body and know your limits and do not do something that you know is going to hurt you,” Sabahi said.