PTSA, ASB celebrate the Class of 2021

Gifts were given out to seniors by a drive-thru in the quad. “The PTSA [Parent Teacher Student Association] is proud to be able to help support and celebrate our senior class,” said Michelle Kelley, the president of the PTSA.

Despite having to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day under COVID-19 restrictions for the second year in a row, Carlmont’s Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) and Associated Student Body (ASB) teamed up on March 17 to give something special to seniors who missed out on so many senior activities.

To ensure the safety of all students, parents, and teachers, gifted items were distributed by a drive-thru in the quad with allotted times for different students.

“We felt that it was important to do something to recognize the seniors because they haven’t been in school all year, and we felt that giving free treats would make them feel a little better,” said Cindy Yung, a member of the PTSA.

With the help of the ASB Spirit Commission and the Belmont Rotary Club, the PTSA expanded upon its idea of giving something to seniors.

“We teamed up with ASB so that we could distribute the graduation cap and gowns, and then luckily our senior graduation signs came in, and then we were able to get those out on the same day,” said PTSA President Michelle Kelley, adding that the Rotary Club donated some See’s Candies to the cause.

Besides the graduation cap and gowns, the See’s Candies, and the graduation signs, seniors were also given their senior class sweatshirts, cupcakes from Susie Cakes, and a Saint Patrick’s Day goody bag. To the PTSA and ASB’s delight, many seniors were very appreciative of the small event. One such senior was Camran Hitchcock.

“Everyone was super nice, and all the gifts we got were really nice. I appreciated that it was a drive-thru because it was really convenient. It was also really nice since we were all seniors… it was nice seeing people we haven’t seen in a while. Getting my cap and gown also made me really excited for graduation,” Hitchcock said.

Despite the events of a rather unlucky past year, many hope that events such as this drive-thru will contribute to a strong end of the year for the Class of 2021.