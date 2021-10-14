Pumpkin-caused emissions spook the environment

With the autumn season in full swing, pumpkin sales are beginning to spike. This annual surge in pumpkin sales brings about a whole new meaning to “spooky season” as a result of their potential for increased waste creation.

Pumpkins’ various uses during the fall months ranges from being carved into vividly lit jack-o-lanterns to displayed as a colorful decoration. In past Halloweens, the vast majority of pumpkins produced were not properly composted or consumed as food but instead left to rot on the streets or ended up in landfills.

“When [pumpkins] break down in landfills or even on the street, it causes methane, one of the leading greenhouse gasses,” said Taylor Hawkins, an environmental science teacher at Carlmont.

The breakdown of organic matter, including pumpkins, in landfills emits a significant amount of carbon emissions as a result of landfill environments creating a space nearly impossible for any matter, organic or otherwise, to decompose. This lack of decomposition causes organic matter to mummify in landfills creating significant methane emissions as a result.