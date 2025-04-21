Ralston Avenue safety petition rallies Belmont community support

Jiya Venkatesh A stylized illustration of a student overlays a photo of Ralston Avenue. An average of 65 traffic collisions occurred annually on the street between 1998 and 2011. “It’s important that we consider what we can do to avoid tragedies in our community,” said Tiffany Obayashi, a middle school educator.

A petition for improved pedestrian safety on Ralston Avenue has sparked discussion in Belmont, drawing attention to a road residents say has long been unsafe for students.

Launched by Tiffany Obayashi, a local middle school educator and parent, the petition calls for protective barriers on Ralston Avenue’s sidewalks near Ralston Middle School. Obayashi’s grassroots initiative now has over 800 signatures on Change.org, a platform that allows people to create and sign petitions to raise awareness on local issues.

“The avenue is a safety concern,” Obayashi said. “I would hate for students to play around while walking after school and either trip or be pushed into the street.”

The Belmont community supports her observations.

“It’s something to worry about. Cars often speed down the avenue, and there’s always the fear that a child might accidentally end up in the street,” said Clyde Hussey, a lieutenant of the Belmont Police Department.

According to Obayashi, the petition quickly attained traction. She has gained support from Ralston Middle School Principal Sabrina Adler and several other community stakeholders.

“I shared it with my book club, and then I added a new group of people each week. The support is unprecedented, showing that the community cares,” Obayashi said.

Those backing the proposal hope to bring the petition to Belmont City Hall to demonstrate the public backing.

“While Obayashi’s petition has received widespread support, planning concerns exist when considering implementation,” said Hussey. “I think it’s a valid concern. You see cars at high speeds on Ralston; these talks have been happening for a while. It’s a headache from an engineering perspective, however.”

Obayashi also acknowledges these potential complications that could arise from installing protective barriers.

“One of the reasons it may not be possible is because the sidewalks are not wide enough, and if we put up some sort of railing, it wouldn’t be ADA accessible,” Ovayashi said.

Despite technical hurdles, the petition continues to unify Belmont residents.

“As a cyclist, going up and particularly down Ralston is super dangerous,” said resident Dyuti Sengupta. “Beyond pedestrian children, there’s concern among cyclists. There are accidents now and then.”

Sengupta’s concerns reflect broader community sentiments and are supported by local history. In 2007, 12 middle schoolers were hospitalized from an accident near Ralston Middle School, according to the San Mateo Daily Journal.

Obayashi says it’s important to focus on preventing tragedy in such dangerous areas where large groups of students walk every day after school.

“Being a middle school educator herself, Obayashi understands how kids operate. Most of the time, they’re not trying to cause trouble, but things happen, and before you know it, there’s an issue,” Sengupta said.

The petition’s supporters are eager to see city officials consider future planning. Obayashi says she would like to see officials consider this as a real project and have an open discussion to gather input from the community.

“It’s exciting to see the process,” said Sengupta, “Obayashi’s making an effort to improve our community and recognizing a safety concern everyone cares about.”