San Mateo County launches new mental health crisis response team

Residents of San Mateo County who are experiencing a mental health crisis now have another support option with the newly founded County Crisis Line.

Reachable at 650-579-0350, the call line connects callers to immediate mental health support for themselves or a loved one. This service is part of a recently launched unarmed mobile crisis response program developed by the Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (BHRS) division that is designed to serve residents who may hesitate to seek help due to potential involvement from law enforcement.

Calls are routed through StarVista’s 24/7 crisis call center. In response, trained crisis team members arrive in unmarked vehicles without sirens or lights and offer de-escalation, service referrals, and care coordination. Follow-up support is provided within 24 hours, and BHRS assists with planning short and long-term treatment.

Dr. Jei Africa, director of BHRS, emphasized that the team provides immediate assistance and helps individuals develop safety plans to prevent or manage future crises.

“We are really excited to offer this support to anyone in the county that needs it, especially wherever and whenever they are,” Africa said.

Importantly, this service does not replace 911 in life-threatening situations but offers an alternative for mental health crises that do not require law enforcement involvement. According to a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry, half of all individuals worldwide experience a mental health disorder in their lifetime.

Scott Gruendl, assistant director at BHRS, highlighted that this service is accessible to those hesitant to seek help due to police involvement.

“Not too long ago, the community requested a non-law enforcement behavioral health response, and this service satisfies that request. The service limits the likelihood that violence or potentially negative outcomes from the response will occur,” Gruendl said.

Noella Corzo, San Mateo County’s District Two supervisor, says that the initial data shows this program’s impact has been very positive.

“People experiencing a mental health crisis can now get the appropriate help they need from trained clinicians 24/7, which is exciting. In addition, law enforcement will be freed up to respond to calls that they are trained for,” Corzo said.

Laura Parmer-Lohan, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, San Mateo County, an organization that advocates for persons with a significant mental illness and their families, also expressed strong support for the new program.

“We deeply respect and appreciate our law enforcement and first responders, who are often called upon to handle complex situations. This new program will complement their efforts by providing a compassionate response focused on de-escalation, connection to care, and long-term support,” Parmer-Lohan said.

David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, says that sending a trained clinician is an appropriate response when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis. He said that he is grateful that the county has been able to implement the 24/7 non-armed mobile crisis response.

“The ability to respond to someone in crisis can be the difference between life and death, as every moment counts. This is the same for individuals and families who are experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis. Who responds is also critical,” Canepa said.

Parmer-Lohan added that the initiative significantly advances how San Mateo County cares for people experiencing mental health crises.

“It’s a step toward a more effective, humane crisis system that meets people where they are,” Parmer-Lohan said.