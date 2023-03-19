Scots fall short in a tough game against the Rams

Carlmont’s varsity girls softball team suffered an 8-3 loss after a hard-fought battle against the Willow Glen Rams.

With a current non-league record of 0-3, the Scots continue to struggle as they face various opponents during their preseason matches and prepare for their first league game.

“When you look at wins and losses, the games haven’t gone well, but I think we’ve been playing very strong competition. So hopefully, it will prepare us for the season,” said head coach Steve Rianda.

Entering the game, the Scots knew it would be a difficult match. With limitations brought on by the weather, it has been tough for them to get out on the field and practice all aspects of the game.

Despite the Scots’ challenges, they don’t just look at the scores of the game. Much of the focus is on developing team chemistry and making adjustments for improvement.

“There are things we need to improve, but considering the team being new and league season having not started yet, I think we are at a good place right now,” said sophomore pitcher and shortstop Katie Fung.

The Scots started the game strong as they held off the Rams for the first two innings, only allowing one run. The score was close at the end of the second inning as the Rams led 1-0.

The third inning brought along more action. Being first at-bat, the Rams secured three runs before junior catcher Kylie Rouspil made the third out.

When it was the Scots’ turn, they manage to get the bases loaded but could only score a forced walk, giving them one run. The inning ended after a groundout with Willow Glen leading 4-1.

During the fourth inning, the Rams increased their lead after hitting a three-run home run, followed by a run batted in. The Scots served a short at-bat before getting three outs, ending the fourth inning 8-1.

In the game’s last three innings, the Scots were able to hold off the Rams from making any runs. As an attempt to catch up, the Scots earned two more runs but still fell short, ending the game with a final score of 8-3.

Despite being behind in score, the Scots maintained positive energy, a vital aspect in these games. There was constant cheering from the dugout, the bleachers, and all over the field.

“It is essential for us to keep the energy up, which we wanted to focus on. I think we did a good job of that, especially in the last few innings, even though we were down,” said freshman outfielder Bella Wilson.

The Carlmont varsity softball team will continue their season as they play their first league game on Mar. 21 against San Mateo High School at their home field.