Scots outplay Cindy Avitia Jaguars

Christopher Valencia Nathan Gonzales and Mikhail Tikhonov team up on an opposing player.

The Carlmont boys freshman soccer team secured yet another victory on Jan. 23, this time against Cindy Avitia High School. With a score of 3-1, Carlmont showcased their skill and teamwork on the field, solidifying their success.

The Scots had a rough start against their opponents in the first half, as their defense was struggling. The opposing players had a tendency of lobbing the ball into the air, making it difficult to defend and determine where the ball landed.

Despite the challenges the Scots faced, freshman Ian Sijbrant successfully scored a goal in the early stages of the match. The remainder of the half was a continuous exchange of passes between the two teams. While both the Scots and Jaguars made several efforts to score, the goalkeepers effectively blocked the attempts.

However, the Jaguars scored a goal as the first half came to an end, leveling the match. In order to prevent Cindy Avitia from scoring in the second half, the Scots collectively agreed on what to change to ensure their defense was solid.

“After the half ended, we talked it over with the team and figured out how to communicate, who to guard, and how to adjust to their style of play,” said Tyler Wells.

“ There was one player on Cindy Avitia’s team that played really great defense. In the second half, we had to adjust our tactics and work as a team in order prevent this.” — Ian Sijbrant

The team’s effective communication strategy brought a noticeable shift in their gameplay.

“Our strategy for this game was to control the middle and attack on either the outside or inside of the field. We also emphasized ball control in order to achieve more direct and precise passes,” said Coach Hugh Plitt.

Plitt’s advice had a significant impact; passes were more calculated and the Scots defense visibly improved, as the majority of the game was played on the opponent’s side of the field.

Though they were able to break through their opponents defense, scoring against the goalie was a challenge. However, following four unsuccessful attempts to score, Carlmont managed to find an opening, taking the lead against the Jaguars with another goal.

After the starting goalkeeper for the Jaguars was subbed out, freshman Keegan Marlatt scored the final goal of the match, ending the game with a score of 3-1. The win against Cindy Avitia not only highlighted their skill, but also the Scots’ ability to communicate and adapt to a match in order to be successful. “Our season goal is to continue to build on each week. I want the players to step up to the challenge by trying to improve their individual and team play,” Plitt said.