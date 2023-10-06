Scots tee up success, one swing at a time

Benjamin Brown As the round closes, Ellie Molholm finishes her round with a long putt on the ninth hole. Molholm finished her round plus-nine over par, rounding out to a 44 and ending her second-best on the team. Molholm’s putt came up a little short. She then tapped in for par to finish her round.

Carlmont’s varsity girls golf team remained undefeated after beating San Mateo 227-299 in a match Wednesday afternoon at Poplar Creek Golf Course. The course presented some tough challenges, but the Scots were able to persevere and remain undefeated.

“The fairways were pretty nice. There were a bit of dry spots like dead grass, but the greens I did not like,” said senior Kiana Flores.

The putting green served as a significant obstacle for many players due to its fast and challenging pin locations.

“A coach on the opposing team mentioned that the greens right now are the fastest in all of the Peninsula,” said junior Ellie Molholm.

The Scots shot a season-low this match with a score of 227. Flores led the way, shooting a 43, and Molholm followed with a 44.

“All the players have exceptional work ethic. It is great to see each player putting in hard work during practice and even during the summer,” said Coach Hari Kulup.

Crystal Springs, Carlmont’s home course, helps them prepare for other Peninsula golf courses.

“Crystal helps us a lot with our stamina. When playing flatter courses like this one, we do not get as tired,” Molholm said.

Players and coaches have been happy with the team’s success so far.

“It has been great to see the team grow. It is neat to see the freshman go up and compete against older teammates,” Kulup said.

The hot fall weather also faced a severe challenge.

“It was tough considering the weather. I didn’t know if I could play well,” Flores said.

Despite the hot weather, freshman Emily Monteforte kept her composure and shot a 44, the second-best on the team.

The Scots will continue to hold themselves accountable at practice.

“During practice, we must ensure that we stay focused. We still are chasing our goals for the future,” Flores said.

Carlmont’s golf teams are all part of the Peninsula Athletic League.

“We could win PAL this year; our team is super strong in all categories,” Kurup said.

Having good mental health while on the course is also critical for many players.

“Making sure you’re relaxed and focused on the course is important too, when I count my scores in my head, I play worse than when I don’t,” Flores said.

The Scots still have some work to do. Flores and Molhom expressed their frustrations after the round.

“A lot of inconsistent shots led to a terrible score,” Flores said.

Freshmen Dakota Chang and Katy Winters both had the opportunity to compete. Chang shot a 49, and Winters shot a 50 respectively in their regards.

The Scots remain undefeated and boost their record to 10-0. They still have some tough matches ahead, but are over halfway done with the season.

“Win PAL, that’s the goal,” Flores said.