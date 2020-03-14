ScotSkim: Trump announces extension of the new travel ban

After banning incoming travel from Europe on Wednesday, March 11, President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that the ban would extend to the U.K. and Ireland, according to CNBC News. The original ban was to prevent foreigners who had been in 26 or more European countries in the past week from entering the U.S. This was in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We are using the full power of the federal government to defeat the virus,” Trump said. “We hope the federal reserve will finally get on board.”

Ocean freight and air cargo are an exception. Airlines may continue flights for a few days to allow people to return home.

Delta Air Lines reports using strong disinfectants in between flights and changing schedules based on the U.S. federal government, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and state governments. Delta has indicated that they would reduce 40% of capacity in the next few months, along with parking around 300 of their planes. Other airlines have made similar cuts and staffing changes to preserve people’s jobs.

The president’s extended ban is set to go into effect on Monday at midnight, according to the New York Times and Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of halting the spread of the virus in the U.S.