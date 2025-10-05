September Arts and Culture Fest celebrates diversity in full color

Kiana Chen Two girls who share a balloon smile and laugh as they jump around to the taiko drums in the background. The September Arts and Culture Fest was a free event for those of all ages to enjoy. Different groups of performers and bands took the stage throughout the day at the two outdoor venues.

San Mateo’s September Arts and Culture Fest brought together local art, music, dance, and more, celebrating the Bay Area’s diverse cultural landscape.

The festival was held this past Sunday along B Street in downtown San Mateo, consisting of numerous booths and performances for all to enjoy.

Erica Wood is the president and CEO of the San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce, one of the organizers of the festival.

According to Wood, one of the inspirations for the festival was to activate and energize San Mateo’s downtown area, creating experiences that encourage people to shop, dine, and spend more time there.

“As a chamber, our mission is to create a vibrant local economy and community, and this event is really an example of that mission in action,” Wood said.

One of the main showcases of the day was the live mural contest, in which contestants had to design a mural based on their interpretation of the word “community.”

Iris Zheng, a junior at King’s Academy, was among the youngest contestants. She worked with her sister to paint a group of people eating different ethnic foods together, which showcased the community’s cohesiveness.

“When I think of our community, I believe the defining factor is our diversity. One of the best ways to show our culture was through food and the different cuisines that represent these different cultures,” Zheng said.

Throughout the six-hour event, community booths were available for both companies and artists to showcase their work.

Evangelina Portillo is a local artist from South San Francisco who creates Dia de los Muertos paintings with acrylics on canvas. For Portillo, her culture inspires a lot of her work.

“There’s so much art behind the Dia de los Muertos, and my parents and their life in Mexico inspires me a lot,” Portillo said. “I really enjoy sharing my art because I notice that a lot of people can relate to a lot of the paintings that I do and I tell stories behind them.”

Public festivals like this one offer a platform for local artists to showcase their talents and receive recognition for their work. According to Wood, over 70 visual and performing artists were represented in this event alone.

“San Mateo is blessed with this incredible diversity and an array of cultural backgrounds that we get to celebrate,” Wood said.

For artists, sharing their work with others is even more fulfilling as it is a way to discover connections with the community.

“I really enjoy doing it because I noticed that a lot of people can relate to a lot of the paintings that I do, and the stories behind them. It has a lot of history, and it’s got a lot of cultural aspects: the colors, everything I do is festive, and I like to show the celebration of life,” Portillo said.

Additionally, the festival offered a platform for performers. Performances of the day included singing, taiko drumming, ballet, and more.

Twisha Anand performed different types of indian dances. Although she is a classical dancer in the kathak dance form, she also enjoys creating fusion pieces that allow her to blend cultural and modern influences for a wider audience.

“I believe that dance in itself is beautiful, but when people understand what they’re watching and why they’re watching, that gives people a lot of joy,” Anand said. “I love to create fusion pieces, especially now that I live in the U.S. and in a very multicultural, multi-ethnic society.”

In one of her pieces, in particular, she danced to a popular song, “Golden,” from the popular kids’ movie KPop Demon Hunters, inviting all ages to sing along.

“I want to orient the younger generation towards these classical art forms, and the best way to do so is to speak their language,” Anand said. “This is just a way of encouraging the new generation to continue learning the old classical dance forms, and where they fit in and how they fit in.”

To many entertainers, sharing their art, whether it is physical art or through singing or dance, brings happiness to both share and internalize.

“I love to dance. I enjoy dancing for others. I feel that expression and movement can bring so much healing as well as joy and happiness to people. I love to bring joy to people. I’m an community builder kind of a person, and I think dance is just an extension of that,” Anand said.

Gary Ferguson, executive artistic director at the Coastal Currents Conservatory, is a fourth-year emcee for one of the stages.

“The Bay Area is made up of every demographic, and so today, we’ve gotten to see a lot of that,” Ferguson said.

In the past, the event was only held at Central Park, but the transition to B Street has allowed people to enjoy both the event and the many stores and restaurants that surround the area.

“More people should try to explore these events because they’re a lot of fun. There’s a lot of great restaurants to eat at and it’s great to explore the shops,” said Helen Barrera, an attendee.

The festival showcased the easy accessibility of cultures, with a strong emphasis on diversity.

“We have the opportunity to listen, learn, and absorb so much from other cultures while sitting in our own city. I think that’s a very big blessing that we have festivals without having to travel hundreds of countries in the world,” Anand said.