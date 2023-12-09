Spirit days bring life to dead week

Emma Fry Students gather in the Quad wearing pajamas for the last spirit day of the week, Pajama Day. They wait in line to take pictures with different ASB members who are dressed up as Santa and elves.

While the stress and pressure of finals and studying pile up on Carlmont students, Spirit Days help take some weight off their shoulders.

Review week starts on Monday, Dec. 11, which marks the start of semester exams. Though students have started stressing about finals, they have found joy in participating in Spirit Week. Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB) has planned various themed days that add creativity and excitement to the hallways.

“I like Spirit Days because it’s fun to see everyone dressed up together as a community,” said sophomore Ben Slater.

From Snow Day to Adam Sandler Day, students can participate in various ways.

“I’ve looked forward to Ugly Sweater Day the most because people have very creative sweaters,” Slater said. “It’s funny to see them all.”

Teachers have also participated in Spirit Days, making it more fun for their students. Alyssa Lu, a teacher at Carlmont, is one of those.

“I participated in Ugly Sweater Day, and I’ve looked forward to Pajama Day because it is a reason to be comfortable at school,” Lu said.

ASB students go above and beyond during lunch to organize engaging activities that keep their energy high. Ornament decorating, ugly sweater contests, dance performances, and face painting are just some fun activities in the Quad. School-wide spirit helps with a fun atmosphere. It can be exciting when both students and staff participate.

Behind the scenes of lunchtime activities, ASB students work hard to make the week fun. However, they still need to balance organizing events and studying, according to senior and ASB president Rohan Haldankar.

“To make free time during the week, I have to make sure I’m managing my time well so I can hang out with friends and still complete all my work,” Haldankar said. “Both ASB and studying are super important to me, so I make sure that I set aside time to study properly while also putting in my best effort for ASB.”

A mindset of prioritizing and planning leads to successful studying and school activities. ASB students are committed to managing their time effectively.

“I’ve been managing my time by dedicating certain parts of my day outside of school to certain activities, whether that’s to my homework or planning and communicating with commissions and people on upcoming events,” Haldankar said.

Spirit Week can be festive, getting students’ minds off of finals in a fun way.

“Spirit week helps relieve stress, but I still have to study a lot to prepare for finals,” Slater said.