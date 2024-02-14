Staff Profile: Carlmont bonds with new chemistry teacher

Jonas Sijbrant Maria Moran helps a student in her chemistry class. “I love teaching chemistry because if you understand it, it makes everything make a lot more sense,” Moran said.

Maria Moran is one of the newest members of the Carlmont staff, joining the team to fulfill a much-needed position in the science department.

Students were recently informed that chemistry teacher, Hai Nguyen, would be taking a sabbatical leave, resulting in them having a new teacher for the rest of the year.

According to Tristan Lim, a student in one of his classes, Nguyen’s position was filled by substitute teachers for about one month until the school found a suitable replacement.

Moran, who was formerly at Ceiba College Preparatory Academy, was the best fit for the position. Moran brings her unique teaching style to the classroom every day.

“She does something different with every period of the day. It’s not something any of my other teachers do,” said Emilia Lee, a sophomore.

According to Moran, she has been a teacher for over 19 years and has learned a lot from her experiences. She incorporates her personal experiences into her learning strategy, which creates an exciting environment for the students.

“Over the years, I’ve been learning how students learn, and many of my teaching methods come from what I observe to be best for them,” Moran said.

Moran’s unique teaching style includes slightly different assignments for each period and awarding people who turn in their work early.

“I love that she gives five extra points on some assignments for turning them in early because it gives me a reason to stop procrastinating,” Lim said.

Outside of school, Moran enjoys riding horses and spending time with her daughter.

“It’s actually one of the reasons I decided to come to Carlmont. My daughter was planning to transfer here, and I like staying with my daughter to make sure she is doing well,” Moran said.

Moran will continue to grow and connect with the community at Carlmont as she spends the rest of the semester here. As for the next school year, her position is yet to be known.

“I am not sure what will happen,” Moran said.

Although she could be leaving soon, she still looks forward to being here at Carlmont.

“This school has so many amazing things,” Moran said. “I’m looking forward to learning more about it!”